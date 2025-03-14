Barcelona interested in signing striker linked with Real Madrid and Liverpool - Reports

Barcelona have reignited their interest in Liverpool and Real Madrid target Jonathan David, according to Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Universal). The Canadian striker has been in a rich vein of form this season, registering 23 goals and 10 assists from 40 games across competitions for Lille.

However, David's contract expires at the end of this season and he is likely to leave. The Catalans are keeping a close eye on the situation as they lay down succession plans for Robert Lewandowski.

The Polish striker has enjoyed a new lease of life under Hansi Flick this season, scoring 34 goals in 39 games. However, the 36-year-old cannot be expected to continue his golden run forever, prompting the LaLiga giants to seek reinforcements.

Barcelona have found their man in David, although he is also wanted at Real Madrid, Liverpool, and Juventus, among others. However, the 25-year-old has previously expressed a desire to move to Camp Nou. He said (via Barca Universal):

“Barcelona were always the team I grew up supporting. When you grow up supporting a team, it’s your dream to play for them.”

While the player's contract situation will appeal to the Catalans, securing his services won't be a straightforward affair. The player could demand a hefty pay package to agree to a move and won't be short of options either. Interestingly, Real Madrid have recently developed a knack of picking up free agents, so they could also be eyeing the situation with interest.

Will Barcelona and Real Madrid lock horns for a Bundesliga ace this summer?

Jonathan David

Barcelona and Real Madrid are likely to go head to head this summer for the services of Jeremie Frimpong, according to Fichajes.net (via Sports Mole). The Dutch right-back has been outstanding for Bayer Levekusen this season, registering three goals and 10 assists from 39 games across competitions.

Frimpong also played a key role in the team's Bundesliga triumph last campaign. The Catalans are pleased with his efforts and apparently see him as a valuable addition to their squad.

The LaLiga giants are looking to add more cover to the right-back position this summer. Although Jules Kounde has been excellent so far, Barcelona want to bring in a specialist to add more competition for the role.

Frimpong could be a fine fit in Hansi Flick's squad, but has admirers at Real Madrid as well. Los Blancos are looking for a natural successor to Dani Carvajal and have identified the 24-year-old as an option. Frimpong's contract runs until 2028.

