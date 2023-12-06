Barcelona join Manchester United and European rivals in race to sign 17-year-old star, club have already contacted player's entourage - Reports

According to SPORT, Barcelona have set their focus on signing growing talent Lucas Bergvall, who has caught the eye of several clubs, including Manchester United.

The 17-year-old Swedish midfielder is currently honing his skills at Djurgardens and has sparked interest thanks to his impressive performances on the field. Since his debut with Djurgardens in early 2023, Bergvall has earned 29 first-team appearances and contributed three goals and an assist.

This quest for young talent has led to a budding rivalry among Europe's elite clubs. Both Inter Milan and Manchester United have shown a keen interest in Bergvall. The report from SPORT (via Barca Universal) suggests that Inter have even made a formal offer for the summer of 2024.

Despite this, Barcelona are not deterred. Spearheaded by sporting director Deco, the club have already initiated contact with Bergvall's representatives, signaling a strong intent to lead the race for his signature. With the potential for increased competition from other clubs, it is expected that Deco might expedite the negotiation process as early as January 2024.

This proactive approach in the transfer market from the Blaugrana only shows their dedication to rejuvenating Camp Nou with exceptional young talent. Bergvall, while under contract with Djurgardens until 2025, appears to be receptive to Barcelona's interest.

Barcelona eye potential bargain with unwanted Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek

Barcelona's strategy in the upcoming January transfer window will require them to adhere to financial restraints while still seeking to bolster their squad. This has led to their interest in Manchester United's Donny van de Beek.

Van de Beek's tenure at Old Trafford has been marked by limited playing time, which hasn't improved even with the arrival of his former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag. He has had a scant 21 minutes on the pitch this season, which follows a meager 291 minutes the previous season.

SPORT (via Football Espana) has reported that Juventus has shown interest in Van de Beek. They eye him as a potential solution to their midfield woes caused by suspensions. However, Barca have emerged as a significant contender, especially given their previous interest in the Dutchman.

The likely structure of any deal with Van de Beek would be a loan, fitting Barcelona's current financial situation and their aim to stay within their salary cap.