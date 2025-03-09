Barcelona keen on signing 26-year-old star, player among Deco's favorite options to reinforce squad: Reports

According to emerging reports, Barcelona are seriously interested in Rayo Vallecano right-back Andrei Ratiu, with Deco marking him as a favorite option. The Romanian defender has stood out in La Liga and attracted the attention of some of the top European sides, with Barca taking strong notice.

Ad

Ratiu first came to the public eye after a quality display in holding down Vinicius Jr. and Real Madrid in November 2023. It was a debut performance that apparently left Los Blancos president Florentino Perez dazzled (via AS).

Ever since, he has continued to grow remarkably, becoming one of the best full-backs in La Liga. According to journalist Toni Munar (via Reshad Rahman on X), Barca sporting director Deco has identified Ratiu as one of his right-back options.

Ad

Trending

Because Ratiu shares the same agent as Barca stars Pedri and Ferran Torres, the Catalan club will find it easy to enter discussions (via FCBN). Rayo Vallecano, for their part, do not particularly want to sell, meaning that any interested club will have to meet the established release clause of €25 million.

Barca have strong competition from Tottenham Hotspur, Brighton & Hove Albion, Roma, and Atalanta, who are all keeping tabs on Ratiu’s situation. The 26-year-old has poured cold water on the speculation surrounding his future, telling AS (via 90min):

Ad

"I'm focused on my work and on Rayo, which is my team, and I respect them. I come from a humble family. I've never liked being the centre of attention, giving interviews... It's hard for me to feel confident with people."

As Barca's search for defensive reinforcements continues, they may need to beat off European competition to sign Ratiu.

Ad

Barcelona postpones Osasuna clash after learning of first-team doctor's death

Barca’s La Liga game against Osasuna on Saturday night was called off in the wake of the shock death of the Catalan club’s first-team doctor Carles Minarro García. The fixture, which would have taken place on March 8, was cancelled around 20 minutes before the scheduled start.

Fans had lined up outside the Lluis Companys as Hansi Flick’s team looked to build upon their one-point advantage at the top of La Liga. However, they had to be dispersed, and in a statement, the club said (via BBC):

Ad

"FC Barcelona is deeply saddened to announce the passing of first-team doctor Carles Minarro Garcia this evening. For this reason, the match between FC Barcelona and CA Osasuna has been postponed to a later date. The FC Barcelona board of directors and all staff extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time."

Dr. Minarro, who had been with the club for seven years, and had been found unresponsive in his hotel room in the afternoon (via Fabrizio Romano). He had been involved in the team's pre-match operations, which made his sudden death even more tragic.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback