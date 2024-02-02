Barcelona keen on signing Arsenal and Chelsea target as midfield reinforcement - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly keen on signing Everton midfielder Amadou Onana in the summer, as per journalist Luis Rojo.

The Belgium international was linked with moves to Arsenal and Chelsea in January. However, neither side snapped up the defensive midfielder, which will lead to continued speculation till the summer.

Addressing the Catalan club's links with Onana, Rojo wrote on his X account (formerly Twitter):

"Barca wants to sign Amadou Onana next summer. He plays as a pivot for Everton. The problem is the price, which is over 50 million."

Expand Tweet

Barcelona are seemingly in search of a pivot that would allow the likes of Ilkay Gundogan, Frenkie de Jong, and Pedri to play further forward. However, a move to Arsenal over Chelsea and La Blaugrana may be reasonable for Onana at the moment.

The Gunners are seeking midfield options with concerns over Thomas Partey's fitness. This season, the Ghana international has made just four Premier League appearances as he continues to remain sidelined with a hamstring issue.

A move to the Emirates could see the 22-year-old occupy the defensive midfield role and free up Declan Rice to join the attack. The north Londoners are currently third in the Premier League, five points behind leaders Liverpool. They have also made the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League, where they will take on Porto.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are struggling with Xavi set to depart at the end of the season. They're fourth in La Liga, 10 points behind leaders Real Madrid.

Onana has made 24 appearances across competitions for Everton this campaign, bagging two goals and an assist.

Barcelona contacted Arsenal midfielder over January move - Reports

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho

Spanish outlet Sport claims that Barcelona contacted Arsenal midfielder Jorginho over a January transfer. However, with the transfer window now closed, the Italian midfielder will remain with the Gunners till the summer, when his contract runs out.

Mikel Arteta and Co. could've looked to recoup some of the reported £12 million they spent on the former Chelsea man in January 2023. Jorginho has largely played a squad role since moving to the Emirates, making a total of 37 appearances, bagging a goal and two assists.

This season, he's started just four of his 13 Premier League appearances. It looks unlikely that Jorginho and Arsenal will extend their agreement, given the player's limited role. This would allow Barcelona to sign the midfielder for free in the summer.