Barcelona keen on signing Manchester United linked defender in the summer - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly keen on signing AS Monaco defender Vanderson in the summer who has also been linked with Manchester United. As claimed by Barca Universal via Mundo Deportivo, Blaugrana want the Brazil international to provide cover for Jules Kounde at right-back.

As per the report, Barcelona have been long-term admirers of Vanderson with sporting director Deco being a huge fan. However, the Catalan giants could face competition from Manchester United for the 23-year-old's signature.

Vanderson has been an important player for AS Monaco since his reported €11 million move from Germio in 2022. The attacking right-back has scored eight goals and provided 13 assists in 110 appearances for the French side till date.

The full-back, capped four times for Brazil, has been in excellent form this season for Adi Hutter's side. He has scored twice and produced four assists in 26 games this season for the Red and Whites.

The Brazilian is contracted at Stade Louis II until 2028 and is reportedly valued at €30 million by Monaco. The French giants are said to be in no mood to sell the defender unless their asking price is matched.

Barcelona have Jules Kounde and Hector Fort at right-back although the former is predominantly a centre-back. Meanwhile, Manchester United also have two options at right-back in Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot.

Premier League giants close to landing Barcelona target from Manchester United: Reports

Aston Villa are reportedly close to landing Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford on loan. As reported by transfer guru David Ornstein on X, the England international is set to join the Villans on loan with an option to make the deal permanent.

Rashford has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford following the arrival of Ruben Amorim. The 27-year-old has been heavily linked with a host of clubs from across Europe during the winter transfer window including Barcelona.

However, Aston Villa now look close to landing the versatile attacker and offer him a chance to reignite his career. The former Barcelona target came through Manchester United's youth ranks and made his senior debut in 2015.

Rashford has made 426 appearances for the Red Devils till date scoring 138 times while producing 63 assists. The 60-cap England international has made just six appearances under Amorim scoring thrice in the process.

