Barcelona keen on signing Real Madrid target after surprise €50 million release clause comes to light – Reports

Barcelona are reportedly keen to sign Real Madrid target and Manchester City star Julian Alvarez, who has a €50 million exit clause, in 2024.

Xavi Hernandez's side are believed to be on the hunt for a first-choice number nine as Robert Lewandowski is inching closer to his late thirties. They completed a deal worth up to €61 million to snap up Vitor Roque in the winter with a keen eye on the future earlier this summer.

Now, according to Fichajes.net, Barcelona have identified Alvarez as a top transfer target ahead of the upcoming 2024-25 season. However, they are believed to face competition from Real Madrid in the future.

The Blaugrana, who splashed just €3.4 million in transfer fees earlier this summer, are currently very attentive to the Argentine's situation. They have been buoyed by the fact that the 23-year-old star has a release clause of €50 million at Manchester City, as per SPORT.

But, both Barcelona and Real Madrid are expected to endure a difficult time trying to convince City's bosses into offloading the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner. Neither manager Pep Guardiola nor sporting director Txiki Begiristain are in favor of letting the striker depart soon.

Alvarez, whose current contract is set to run out in June 2028, joined Manchester City from River Plate for around €18 million in 2022. He helped them lift the UEFA Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup trophies last season, scoring 17 goals in 49 appearances.

Regarded as backup to Erling Haaland at the Etihad Stadium, Alvarez has opened the ongoing 2023-24 campaign on a positive note as well. He has scored six goals and provided five assists in 13 games across competitions, mostly assuming Kevin De Bruyne's creative role.

Barcelona and Real Madrid likely to battle it out against one another to sign Leroy Sane

According to German news outlet Sport Bild, Barcelona and Real Madrid are keen to rope in Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sane next summer. However, the two-time Premier League winner is hoping to weigh up his options before the conclusion of the ongoing 2023-24 season.

Sane, 27, joined the Bavarians from Manchester City in a potential £55 million deal in 2020. He has helped them lift seven trophies so far, registering 45 goals and 37 assists in 144 overall games in the process.

Should the ex-Schalke winger opt to join either of Real Madrid or Barcelona in the future, he would start for both of them. He would displace Rodrygo or Raphinha in the respective clubs' offensive pecking order.