Barcelona keen on signing veteran Arsenal superstar in the summer transfer window: Reports

Barcelona are interested in signing Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey as a free agent in the summer transfer window, as per CaughtOffside. The Ghana international is in the final months of his contract with the Gunners, leading to interest from several sides.

Ad

Experienced midfielder Partey has been an Arsenal player for five years, having joined the club from Atletico Madrid for €50 million in 2020. The 31-year-old has been a stalwart for most of his time at the Emirates Stadium, with his quality undeniable over the years.

CaughtOffside reports that Barcelona are eyeing a move for the Arsenal star in keeping with their transfer strategy in recent seasons. Due to their financial constraints, the Spanish giants have resorted to making Bosman additions to their squad, and intend to sign Partey as a free agent.

Ad

Trending

Arsenal are reluctant to hand Partey a contract extension due to his age and injury history, but the midfielder remains one of their most important players. He had appeared 37 times across all competitions this season, scoring three goals and providing three assists. The veteran midfielder has featured in midfield and at right-back for Mikel Arteta's side, underlining his versatility.

Jorginho is also set to be out of a contract by the end of the season. Hence, the Gunners are in advanced talks to sign Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi in the summer. Barcelona will hope that the attempt by the Premier League side to sign Zubimendi allows them to sign Partey for free.

Ad

Thomas Partey is a wanted man in the transfer window, with Juventus also eyeing a move for him. The experienced midfielder will be a quality addition to either side, given the quality he has shown over the years.

Barcelona star names dream addition to Blaugrana squad

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has named his dream addition to the club's squad for the summer. The 17-year-old forward has become one of the stalwarts at his boyhood club, quickly earning widespread accolades with the quality of his displays.

Ad

Yamal spoke with Mundo Deportivo on a number of topics, including his favorite players outside of his club. When asked to name a player he wants the club to sign in the summer, he quickly named Bayern Munich youngster Jamal Musiala.

“You want me to say Neymar… but no: Musiala, who has a contract.”

Musiala is under contract at the Allianz Arena until 2030, having penned an extension with the club earlier this month. The Germany international is widely regarded as one of the leading talents in European football, judging by the quality of his displays for club and country.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback