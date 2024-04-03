Barcelona keeping tabs on Bayern Munich star as Bundesliga club looking to loan out star in the summer - Reports

Barcelona have shown interest in landing Bayern Munich left winger Bryan Zaragoza, according to Barca Universal (h/t Sport). Per the report, the Bavarians are not satisfied with Zaragoza's performance and want to move him to another team on loan.

Bayern Munich, who are in search of a new manager as well, paid €17 million to transfer Bryan Zaragoza from Granada. However, the left winger has played a total of 35 minutes since joining the club and has made just a couple of appearances in the Bundesliga.

Zaragoza, 22, was coming off a decent season with Granada, where he had six goals and two assists in 21 appearances in La Liga in the first part of the season.

Thus, the Bavarians would be inclined to send him back to Spain, with Barcelona emerging as a candidate to sign him. Sporting Director Deco had met with the player and his agent back in January 2023 and the Catalans wanted to sign him in the summer.

As he is now expected to become available again, it remains to be seen if La Blaugrana will pursue Bryan Zaragoza again after the end of the season, despite their recent financial struggles.

Barcelona want to keep Xavi for at least one more year

Xavi has announced his decision to step down as Barcelona manager after the end of the season. The club legend has been in charge of the Catalans for two and a half years and now wants to leave.

Still, club president Joan Laporta wants to do his best to keep Xavi for at least one more year, but to do so, he will need to bolster the roster to help the Catalans maintain their contending status next year.

Barca have been dealing with financial struggles over the past few years, which limits their potential to re-sign Xavi. However, the team's current 11-game undefeated run could be the turning point for the club legend to reverse his decision.

Barcelona are second in La Liga standings, eight points behind rivals Real Madrid, while they will look to eliminate PSG in mid-April to move to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

