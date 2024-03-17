Barcelona keeping tabs on new Bayern Munich signing who is facing adaptation issues: Reports

According to SPORT, Barcelona are keeping tabs on Bryan Zaragoza, with the Spanish attacker facing adaptation issues at Bayern Munich.

Zaragoza joined Bayern from Granada in January. However, he has so far made only two appearances for the Bavarians and is reportedly having adaptation issues. However, as per Sky Germany, the Bavarians' football-related officials recently met Zaragoza and re-affirmed their trust in the player, urging him to work hard and stay patient.

Barcelona, though, are said to be keeping tabs on the situation. La Blaugrana could pursue a move if Zaragoza leaves Bayern in the summer. The 22-year-old made 21 La Liga appearances for Granada before his January departure, scoring six goals and providing two assists.

He has penned a deal with Bayern until the end of the 2028-29 season. The young forward has an estimated market value of €12 million, as per Transfermarkt.

Barcelona manager Xavi counting on Joao Felix against Atletico Madrid: Reports

Barcelona are set to play Atletico Madrid in a La Liga clash on Sunday, March 17. La Blaugrana enter the contest on the back of a dominant 3-1 win against Napoli in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg.

However, Xavi could make a tweak in his side for the game against Atleti at the Wanda Metropolitano. He is reportedly considering bringing Atletico loanee Felix into the starting XI for the game. Felix is familiar with Atleti's stadium and Diego Semione's tactics and Xavi is looking to use that to his team's advantage, as per Sport.

Felix joined Barca last summer on loan from Atleti and has since made 33 appearances across competitions for Azulgrana, scoring eight goals and providing five assists.

Heading into the clash at Wanda Metropolitano, Xavi's side are third in La Liga with 61 points from 28 matches and Atletico Madrid are fifth with 55 points from 28 matches.