Barcelona could launch swap deal to sign 22-year-old Arsenal target: Reports

Barcelona are making plans to launch a swap deal for 22-year-old midfielder Amadou Onana, who is also being watched by Arsenal.

According to a report from SPORT (via Caught Offside), the Blaugrana's budgetary constraints present a problem, though, as Onana's price tag sits at €60 million. To circumvent the financial problem, Barca are considering making a trade with the midfielder's club Everton. They might be able to add Onana to their squad using this strategy without having to pay for him in full in cash.

At Goodison Park, Onana has had a significant influence, even in Everton's difficulties avoiding relegation. His performances across 29 appearances this season have not only made him an important member of his squad, but they have also drawn interest from elite teams.

As for Everton, they would rather have cash due to Premier League regulations on profit and sustainability. They have already been burned after falling afoul of the rules, which has seen six points docked from their league total this season.

Nevertheless, they could still be interested in Barcelona's offer for a swap agreement. Unlike the Catalan giants, Arsenal can afford to pay Everton's asking price without requiring a trade, which will put the Blaugrana in a difficult position to get the midfielder.

Barcelona look to sell Raphinha amidst interest from Arsenal and other clubs, but player wants to stay

Barcelona are dealing with financial difficulties, and they will need to sell several players this summer if they are to strengthen their team for the next season. Brazilian footballer Raphinha may be one of the players on his way out of Camp Nou.

He has performed admirably since he made the switch from Leeds for nearly €60 million, racking up 15 goals and 22 assists in 78 games. However, with the team's struggling finances and the emergence of the young Lamine Yamal on his wing, rumors about his potential exit have only increased.

According to SPORT (via Barca Universal), Premier League teams such as Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing him. In addition, a Saudi Arabian squad is interested in paying over €80 million for his services.

However, Raphinha has reportedly refused any of these offers, as he has no intention of leaving Barca. If he chooses to stay at the club this summer, they might have to find another player to sell, instead of him, while Arsenal and other suitors will have to look elsewhere.