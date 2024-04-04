Barcelona learn transfer fee required to sign superstar from Manchester City - Reports

Barcelona will reportedly have to stump up £50 (€58) million to sign Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva this summer. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported (via Barca Universal) that the Portuguese midfielder has a £50 million release clause in his contract, which will come into effect this summer.

The Blaugrana currently have Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, and Pedri out injured, which threatens to derail the remainder of the season. Bringing in a new face to add depth and quality could be a potential target for the club during the transfer window.

Silva, whose contract at City runs till 2026, was allegedly close to joining Barcelona last summer. However, City, who had already lost Riyad Mahrez, Cole Palmer, and Ilkay Gundogan in that window, possibly wanted to prevent further exits. They reportedly slapped a €100 million-plus price tag on Silva, which dampened Barca's hopes of signing the Portuguese midfielder.

Given their alleged pursuit of the player, the will take Blaugrana's note of the required fee provided by Romano's report. Multiple other reports have previously claimed that Barcelona will want to strengthen their midfield ahead of next season.

PSG identify Barcelona duo as summer target - Reports

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly interested in signing Jules Kounde and Hector Fort from Barcelona. Catalunya Radio (via Barca Universal) reported that Barca are ready to consider PSG's offer for Kounde right now but want to keep a hold of Fort.

Barca reportedly view Kounde as a valuable asset and hence the club will expect a hefty fee for the player. Kounde, 25, can play as both right- and centre-back. The French defender has made 78 appearances for the Blaugrana, with his contract at the club running till 2027.

As for Fort, the 17-year-old youngster made his debut for the club this season. He has notched up seven appearances, including a 60-minute outing in the UEFA Champions League. Like Kounde, Fort is also capable of playing multiple positions. Although right-footed, he can operate at both right- and left-back, with his contract expiring in 2025.

