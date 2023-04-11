Barcelona in line for €6 million payment amid interest from PSG for former star - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are interested in former Barcelona defender Jean Clair Tobido. The Blaugrana can receive a transfer fee of €6 million if a move materializes in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Tobico joined the Catalan club in 2018. However, he made only five appearances for them. He was sent out on loan spells to Schalke, Benfica, and OGC Nice. The Ligue 1 club bought the Frenchman for €8.5 million plus €7 million in variables.

However, PSG are now interested in the player and are reportedly ready to spend €30 million on him. Barcelona will receive five percent of the transfer amount as part of their agreement with the player. Hence, they might be handed a boost of €6 million in a financially difficult time for the club.

Barcelona star Jules Kounde reacted to the draw against Girona

Barcelona were held to a goalless draw against Girona in their latest La Liga clash. Xavi's side are 13 points clear of Real Madrid atop the league table at the moment.

However, the draw meant that the Catalan club have now gone two games without a win.

Defender Jules Kounde reacted to the result, telling the media following the match at Spotify Camp Nou (via Barca Universal):

“We’re frustrated, as we wanted to win today. I think we missed scoring. We pressed well, recovered balls, and did most of the things in the right way. Sometimes this is how football works. We have to keep working, as there are 10 matches to go. I think we have to follow on the same path and continue to work hard."

He also shared a message for fans, saying:

“I have to ask them to believe in this team and trust us. We will do everything to win the next matches.”

Barca will next play Getafe on April 16 in a La Liga away clash. Xavi's side look primed to lift the league title this season.

