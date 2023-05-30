Barcelona and Liverpool are interested in signing Premier League midfielder this summer - Reports

Barcelona and Liverpool are turning their eyes towards Newcastle United's stellar midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

According to GOAL Brazil, these footballing behemoths are keen on tapping into the potential of this rising Premier League star.

Their quest to secure a new defensive midfielder has them scouring the global pitch, and it appears their searchlights have found a prime target in Guimaraes. While the Blaugrana are seeking a replacement for Sergio Busquets, Liverpool are in need of midfielder reinforcements.

In the chilly northeast of England, the midfielder has made a mark at St James' Park since his transfer from Olympique Lyon in January 2022. Guimaraes quickly cemented his place in the hearts of the Toon Army, playing a pivotal part in their ascension to the top four in the Premier League this season.

The Brazilian midfielder graced the pitch 40 times across all competitions, netting five goals and setting up an equal number. Such stellar displays have caught the attention of elite footballing circles, with names like Barcelona and Liverpool interested.

As per the report (via Barca Universal), both Liverpool and Barcelona have put their wheels in motion, making preliminary contacts to understand Guimaraes' situation at Newcastle. The Magpies, on their end, seem keen to reward their midfield maestro with a more lucrative contract, in recognition of his immense contributions since his arrival.

The club has been alerted by the player's representatives about the escalating interest from the footballing giants, but the Magpies believe Guimaraes will stay.

If Barcelona cannot sign Lionel Messi, they will push for a move for Bernardo Silva

The whispers of a potential Lionel Messi reunion at Barcelona have become louder, as the Catalan giants count down to the summer transfer window. The Argentine wizard, who's set to become a free agent in a month, sits firmly at the apex of the club's wishlist.

Yet, a frustrating stumbling block in the form of La Liga's yet-to-be-approved economic viability plan has kept Barcelona from tabling an official offer to their former talisman. If they are eventually unable to sign him, reports from Gerard Romero (via Barca Universal) suggest an intriguing contingency plan.

If Messi eludes Barca's grasp, the club's sights might fall on Manchester City playmaker Bernardo Silva. He has been a blip on Barca's radar for the past few years, but the club's previous pursuit of the midfielder ended in disappointment due to financial constraints.

Should Messi's return prove an unrealizable ambition, Silva emerges as a formidable backup plan.

Poll : 0 votes