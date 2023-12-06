Barcelona loanee playing himself into Xavi's plans for next season with string of eye-catching displays: Reports 

Julian Araujo is reportedly playing himself into Barcelona manager Xavi's plans for next season after a string of eye-catching displays for UD Las Palmas during his loan spell (according to SPORT).

Araujo signed for La Blaugrana in February this year. However, due to the late registration of his contract, the California-born Mexico international was only allowed to train with Barca and didn't make an official appearance for the club.

Araujo completed a summer move to Las Palmas on loan and has been spectacular since. Las Palmas have been playing some attractive football and are one of the leading sides in Europe in terms of average ball possession.

Establishing himself as a starter in that team wasn't an easy task for the 22-year-old Araujo. However, he has done so with conviction, making 14 appearances across competitions this season, scoring two goals.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are a little light in their right-back pool. While making Joao Cancelo's move permanent in 2024 summer remains Barca's priority, they are also keen on having Araujo back. As per the SPORT report, Araujo could be a backup option for Xavi next season.

Araujo has also confirmed that his primary aim remains to pursue a return to the Catalan club. The defender said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“My plan is to return to Barcelona after this loan spell but this move was always designed to help me not only improve as a player but also adjust to the league and the style of play."

“There are definitely similarities with Barcelona": Jilian Araujo on Las Palmas

Julian Araujo recently explained how Las Palmas are somewhat stylistically similar to Barcelona. Much like the Catalan club, Las Palmas plays possession-based football.

Araujo said it was important for him to choose the right club to grow and he further said about Las Palmas (via Barca Blaugranes):

“I met with the coach and the club directors before coming here, it was important for me to choose the right club stylistically. There are definitely similarities with Barcelona and their approach was one that really caught my attention.

"There is a big focus on playing the ball out from the back, on retaining possession, having patience but also being able to transition from defence into attack.”

Araujo also added that despite not playing for Barca last season, staying near world-class players helped in his development.