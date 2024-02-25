Barcelona looking to fast-track signing of teenager after impressing with national team - Reports

Barcelona reportedly want to fast-track the transfer of Ibrahim Diarra, a 17-year-old winger who impressed their scouts at the FIFA U-17 World Cup. The Blaugrana took notice of his performances and called him for a trial to showcase his abilities.

According to Diario Sport (via Barca Universal), the youngster was impressive in the trials and is believed to have exceeded expectations. Although he has returned to Mali, having concluded the trial, Barca believe the winger has massive potential and could be an important part of their future.

The Catalan club are eager for him to join them. However, since Diarra is just 17 years old, the current regulations make it hard for him to move to Europe as a minor to play football.

This hasn't stopped Barcelona, who are prepared to fast-track his signing as per the aforementioned report. The club are said to be looking for different ways to bring him into their squad by the upcoming summer transfer window.

Barcelona's push to renegotiate De Jong's contract due to financial woes - Reports

Barcelona are in a tough spot financially and reportedly preparing to renegotiate Frenkie de Jong's wages to ease some of that burden. According to a report from Diario AS (via Football Espana), the club want De Jong to sign a new contract with lower wages.

Barca were forced to defer some of his wages during the COVID-19 pandemic. That decision has come back to bite them, as they are now struggling to pay those deferred wages.

The Catalan giants are now preparing to talk things over with De Jong and reach a new agreement before the ongoing season wraps up, as per the aforementioned report.

De Jong's relationship with the Blaugrana hierarchy is said to be tense following a period where they tried to sell him to Manchester United, even though he did not want to leave. If De Jong and the club are unable to come to a new agreement soon, it will affect Barca's finances over the next couple of years. It could also see him leave on a free transfer in 2026.