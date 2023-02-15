Barcelona 'made attempts' to sign Manchester United superstar in 2019 before signing Antoine Griezmann: Reports

Barcelona reportedly made attempts to sign Marcus Rashford from Manchester United. The Catalan side wanted him as the replacement for Luis Suarez.

As per a report in Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona's former director of football Pep Segura was aware of Rashford's mixed feelings about renewing his contract at Manchester United in 2018.

The Catalan side were ready to make a move for him in 2019 or wait until his contract expires in 2020 to sign him on a free transfer. The two parties held talks regarding a possible move to Camp Nou and had at least three meetings in early 2019.

However, nerves got the better of Rashford, and he decided to stay put at Manchester United. The Spanish report claims the offer of €280,000 per week and short renewal until 2023, with another option year, was enough to secure the deal at Old Trafford.

Barcelona went back to signing Griezmann a year after he rejected them via a documentary.

Barcelona target yet to renew his contract at Manchester United

Marcus Rashford is yet to sign a new deal at Manchester United and is in the final 18 months of his contract. The forward is said to be on Barcelona's radar again, but they now face competition from PSG.

Erik ten Hag is confident of a renewal at Old Trafford and told the media earlier this season:

"The last I can't answer, it is confidential about talks between clubs and players. I think he understands Man United is his club, that's first, and also in this environment, in this team, he is playing his best football. He is improving and that is about him. Because he is working on the good things, he is giving 100 per cent energy and he has a good plan and I think also in this team he can bring his qualities."

The Dutchman added:

"So this team can help him be in the right position to score goals when he is good at. This team is constructed like this so that his qualities come in front. So I think he knows that but, definitely, he is important for us. If we want to get the success we want, we need him."

Manchester United triggered an extension clause in Rashford's contract earlier this season, or else he would be eligible to negotiate with any club right now.

