Barcelona have made an enquiry for €20 million rated star linked with move to European giants - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing €20 million-rated Tijjani Reijnders, amid the player attracting interest from a flurry of European heavyweights.

The Catalonian giants have their sights set on reinforcing their midfield as the summer transfer season heats up, with players like Martin Zubimendi and Joshua Kimmich linked.

However, SPORT (via Barca Universal) have corroborated that another contender has emerged on the Blaugrana's radar in AZ Alkmaar midfielder Tijjani Reijnders.

According to the report, the reigning La Liga champions, have shown interest in the Dutch footballer. Yet, the buzz around his transfer doesn't seem to favor Barca as he is allegedly bound for AC Milan in a deal worth €20 million. Reijnders impressed in the recently concluded season, racking up three goals and seven assists in 34 Eredivisie appearances.

Barcelona's pursuit of a more wallet-friendly alternative to released club legend Sergio Busquets hasn't been easy. The Dutchman's salary demands wouldn't be a stumbling block for Barca, according to the report. However, It's the sizeable transfer fee that will cause concerns.

Fortunately for AC Milan, their coffers are well-prepared thanks to their substantial profit from Sandro Tonali's transfer to Newcastle United. They now seem more likely to clinch the deal for Reijnders, as Barca continues to struggle with financial difficulties.

Barcelona seals the deal for defender Inigo Martinez on a free transfer

The Blaugrana have confirmed the signing of the seasoned defender Inigo Martinez on a free transfer this Wednesday.

The 32-year-old departed Athletic Club, inking a two-year deal with the Catalonian giants. This will see them fortify their defensive ranks alongside players like Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Jules Kounde, and Eric Garcia.

Despite Barca's failed attempt to secure Martinez's services last summer due to disagreement on the fee with Athletic, they have now gotten their man on a free transfer.

Athletic took a gamble, retaining the defender in the hopes that he would sign an extension. However, according to ESPN, Martinez's mind was intent on leaving. Reports from the outlet hinted at a verbal agreement between Martinez and Barcelona, with the latter finally securing his signature after his contract at Athletic expired.

The move comes off the back of an exceptional season for Barcelona's defense, which was instrumental in them clinching their first La Liga title with 26 clean sheets.

Inigo Martinez played just 15 league games last season and may be used as a backup option to Xavi Hernandez's backline.

