Barcelona managerial target hires new agent, ready to take new project amid Premier League interest: Reports

Barcelona managerial target Hanski Flick has hired Pini Zahavi as his new agent, according to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg. Flick reportedly wants to use Zahavi's network to secure a new managerial project.

The Blaugrana are actively looking to hire a new manager with Xavi stepping down at the end of the season. Flick is said to be on their list.

The former Bayern Munich boss has been out of management since parting ways with the Germany national team in 2023. According to Plettenberg, Flick also has had inquiries from the Premier League.

Flick led Bayern to the European treble back in the 2019-20 season. Despite his recent lackluster spell with Die Mannschaft, the German remains a top shelf manager.

Barcelona have Flick on their radar along with the likes of Thomas Tuchel, Jurgen Klopp, and more to replace Xavi. The Spaniard announced that he will be stepping down at the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

According to Jijantes FC, the Spanish giants had a meeting with Flick's new agent Zahavi last summer to explore the possibility of signing his clients Yannick Carrasco and Benjamin Pavard.

Barcelona already have a great relationship with Zahavi, who also represents striker Robert Lewandowski.

Lamine Yamal expresses gratitude to Barcelona manager Xavi

Since bursting onto the first team, Lamine Yamal has become a key player for Barcelona. The youngster has been a regular in Xavi's side and has caught eyeballs with his performances.

Yamal has now expressed his gratitude to Xavi for letting him make his first team debut at such a tender age. Yamal said (via Barca Universal):

“I will always be grateful to Xavi, because not everybody would have let me debut at 15. This season he has given me minutes in almost every match and in every match he asks me to enjoy it and do what I always do in training. He told me that things will go well.”

He further added:

“When I entered the Camp Nou for the first time, my ears stoped and I could no longer head anything.”

This season, the 16-year-old has made 33 appearances across competitions, scoring five goals and providing five assists.