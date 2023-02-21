Barcelona midfielder asks Joan Laporta for transfer after feeling cheated by Xavi: Reports

According to El Nacional, Barcelona midfielder Pablo Torre has asked the club for a transfer after feeling cheated by Xavi. Torre has seldom featured on the pitch for the Blaugrana this season.

The presence of players like Pedri, Gavi, Sergio Busquets, and more hasn't helped Torre's cause either. The 19-year-old has made only six appearances for the Blaugrana senior team this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

FCB Albiceleste @FCBAlbiceleste Pablo Torre is the new Riqui Puig, Xavi will never give him playing time even with injury to Pedri. If rotation is so important to Xavi, then why Torre hasn’t been given even a few minutes in every other match? What was the point to acquire him? https://t.co/tPEU1CIdqN… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Pablo Torre is the new Riqui Puig, Xavi will never give him playing time even with injury to Pedri. If rotation is so important to Xavi, then why Torre hasn’t been given even a few minutes in every other match? What was the point to acquire him? https://t.co/tPEU1CIdqN… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The former Racing Santander prodigy expected more opportunities under Xavi.

With Pedri and Busquets out injured, the clash against Cadiz was the perfect opportunity for the youngster to have minutes under his belt. Xavi, however, decided to put veteran Sergi Roberto in the starting lineup instead. Roberto grabbed the opportunity, registering a goal and an assist as Barcelona won 2-0.

The aforementioned report, however, claimed that the latest snub was enough for the youngster to lose his trust in Xavi. He has reportedly asked Barcelona president Joan Laporta to sanction him for a move away from the club.

In his six games across competitions this season, Torre has bagged one goal and an assist each. He has been on the pitch for 213 minutes.

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo lauds Xavi for his coaching philosophy

Ronald Araujo has been one of the Catalan club's defensive blocks in recent seasons. The Uruguayan central defender has established himself as a crucial player for the Blaugrana. Araujo recently lauded Xavi for helping him get accustomed to the club's philosophy.

Speaking to EFE Deportes, Araujo said:

“With the arrival of Xavi, I learned a lot from him because he restored the Barcelona philosophy that was lost in recent years. The team has changed and the results reflect this."

An unfortunate injury ruled the in-form defender out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Araujo, however, has taken it in good spirits as he said that the setback has helped him improve. He said:

“In a way, the injury helped me a lot. I was able to analyze and review my mistakes. I watched a lot of videos and became better physically.”

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Is it time to label Ronald Araújo as one of the world's best defenders? 🤔 Is it time to label Ronald Araújo as one of the world's best defenders? 🤔 https://t.co/IDhaKLrxsu

Xavi's team are currently leading Real Madrid by eight points at the top of the La Liga table with 59 points from 22 league games. Barca will return to action on February 23 as they take on Manchester United in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League play-off clash. An enthralling first-leg between the two top teams ended in a scoreline of 2-2.

