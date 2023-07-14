Barcelona midfielder offered to Premier League clubs by Jorge Mendes: Reports

Agent Jorge Mendes has reportedly offered his client and Barcelona midfielder Nico Gonzalez to Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers for a potential summer transfer.

The Spanish central midfielder came through Barca's youth ranks and has made 37 senior appearances for the club, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

Gonzalez spent the 2022-23 campaign on loan at Valencia. He impressed in his 26 La Liga appearances, registering one goal and one assist. The Spaniard has now returned to the Blaugrana and joined the squad in pre-season.

As per Mundo Deportivo, Xavi is not entirely convinced by Gonzalez. He is looking for a replacement for club legend Sergio Busquets, who left as a free agent earlier this summer.

Xavi sees Gonzalez as more of an attacking midfielder instead of a defensive midfielder. The Barcelona manager will still asses the Spaniard in pre-season before making his final decision.

The midfielder's agent Jorge Mendes is prepared in case Gonzalez has to leave Barcelona this summer. He has offered his client to Aston Villa and Wolves.

A potential move to Villa could be tough, given that they have already signed Youri Tielemans on a free transfer this summer.

Wolves, meanwhile, have parted ways with Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho. Hence, they could be interested in taking up Nico Gonzalez's services this summer.

A potential move, however, is dependent on Xavi's final assessment of the midfielder as the Spaniard wants to stay at Barcelona.

Barcelona midfielder's father opens up about his future

Nico Gonzalez's father Fran recently shared that his son has multiple offers from England, Portugal, and Spain for a potential transfer. He left the decision to his agent Jorge Mendes but acknowledged that the midfielder needs to get regular playing time.

He told Radio Renasenca (via SPORT):

“Nico has offers from England, Portugal and Spain. He is already of legal age and he and his agent, Jorge Mendes, will decide. What is clear is that he must have minutes to play, although nothing has been decided yet.”

Fran added:

“He has three more years of contract with Barca and the preseason has already begun. Barca will have to tell him what must be done and they will talk. At the moment he is training while waiting a bit for his future to be defined.”

At Barcelona, Gonzalez will have to compete with the likes of Gavi, Pedri, Franck Kessie, and Frenkie de Jong in midfield. The Catalans have also signed Ilkay Gundogan from Manchester City.

Poll : 0 votes