Barcelona monitoring 18-year-old wonderkid valued at €20m by Turkish giants: Reports

Barcelona's quest to unearth the footballing stars of the future has taken an interesting turn, with the club's scouts homing in on Arda Guler. The talented midfielder has been impressive for Fenerbahce, and Barca believe he has the potential to become world-class, according to Relovo.

Barca's financial situation is not what it once was, but the club is still determined to find value in the transfer market. Signing young players who have yet to hit their peak is seen as the best way to build for the future, and Guler fits the bill perfectly.

The left-footed midfielder may not be the finished article, but he has already made two appearances for the Turkish national team, and many believe he has a bright future ahead of him.

At just 1.76m tall, Guler has had to overcome concerns about his physical stature, but his technical ability and versatility have marked him out as a player with huge potential. The 18-year-old's contract with Fenerbahce runs until 2025, and the Istanbul-based club are said to be demanding at least €20 million for their prized asset.

While that may seem like a hefty sum, it is still within Barcelona's reach, and the club's hierarchy is said to be willing to fight hard for the youngster's signature.

Barca, of course, are not the only club interested in Guler's services. A number of Premier League and Bundesliga sides have also reportedly been monitoring the youngster's progress, and competition for his signature could be fierce.

Barcelona continue search for right-back

Barcelona’s search for a new right-back continues to dominate the headlines as the Catalan giants look to bolster their squad ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Among the many names that have been touted for a move to Camp Nou, Arnau Martinez stands out as a promising prospect, according to Barca Universal. Martinez was on Barcelona’s radar during the January transfer window, and although a move failed to materialize, reports suggest that the club have kept him on the radar.

The youngster is set to face his former club when Barcelona take on Girona at Camp Nou on Monday (April 10), and it will be an opportunity for the Blaugrana to assess his talents up close.

A graduate of the famed La Masia academy, Martinez has made almost 100 appearances for Girona. His performances have been particularly impressive in the current campaign and have caught the eyes of many top European clubs. The 21-year-old has scored three goals and provided two assists for Girona this season.

Poll : 0 votes