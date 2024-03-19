Barcelona monitoring 22-year-old midfielder who has a release clause of around €35m: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly monitoring 22-year-old Serie A midfielder Lazar Samardzic, who has a fairly affordable release clause of €35 million. According to a report from SPORT (via Barca Universal), the Blaugrana believe that the Udinese midfielder would be the ideal signing to bolster their midfield.

The Serbia international showed great potential at the beginning of his career at Hertha Berlin, where Barca began to monitor him at first. However, rather than opt for a move to Camp Nou, Samardzic opted to leave the Wilmersdorf club for RB Leipzig in 2020.

Another change in clubs saw him relocate to Udinese, where he has been catapulted into the public eye with his performances. Since 2021, he has made 88 appearances and scored 10 goals for the Serie A side. This season, he has played 25 games, scoring thrice from the middle of the park.

Samardzic's deal with Udinese has a €35 million release clause and runs until 2026. He is, hence, a desirable and reasonably priced choice for Barcelona, as the Blaugrana are currently struggling on the financial end of things. But they're not the only ones after him. Napoli and Inter Milan have expressed interest in signing him as well, raising the possibility of a battle in the transfer market.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has reacted to red card in Blaugrana's 3-0 win over Atletico

Xavi was dismissed from the pitch area in the first half of Barca's match at Atletico Madrid in La Liga on Sunday, March 17. After the game, he slammed the decision of the referee to send him off, telling the press (via Barca Blaugranes):

“The important thing is the team. They tell me that they are expelling me for my gestures. I have not said anything at all. I try to have respect. I gesture because I am passionate and I want my team to win. For me the expulsion was unnecessary and unfair but we must accept it.”

Xavi has been suspended previously this season. He might be out again after receiving this most recent red card. However, even with Xavi sent off, Barcelona continued to play well, as they won 3-0, and the manager was understandably pleased with the win. He said:

“Very pleased and very happy. We have been brilliant. It was a match similar to that of Naples. Robert has been very active. Fermin, Joao... We have found the third man. Ideal match for our philosophy. What we worked on has turned out perfectly.”

Barcelona gained an important victory that moved them up to second position in the league. They currently trail Real Madrid, the leaders, by eight points, and have overtaken Girona in the standings with nine games remaining in the season.