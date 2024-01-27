Barcelona monitoring six AFCON stars including €80 million-rated Chelsea target - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly monitoring six players at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2024 in Ivory Coast, with a Chelsea target also on their radar.

According to Gabriel Sans of Mundo Deportivo, the Blaugrana's scouts are present at the competition. They have given the club six players to keep an eye on, including 21-year-old midfielder Pape Matar Sarr, who is from Senegal and plays for Tottenham Hotspur. Despite his long-term contract with Spurs, until 2030, his performances at AFCON have caught Barca's eye.

Ghana's 20-year-old forward Ernest Nuamah is another player. The striker is on loan at Olympique Lyon from RWD Molenbeek, but his limited playtime at AFCON, with only one appearance, may limit Barca's interest in him. His club form has been fairly impressive, having racked up seven goal contributions across 21 games this season.

Yankuba Minteh, a 19-year-old attacker from Gambia, has shown potential despite not scoring at AFCON. On loan at Feyenoord from Newcastle United, he has scored four goals and made two assists in 18 matches across competitions, which has kept him on Barcelona's radar.

Ivorian defender Ousmane Diomande is on the scouts' list as well, which is no surprise as he has become a target for top clubs, including Chelsea and Newcastle United. The 20-year-old is a regular at Sporting CP, who have placed a €80 million marker on his head (via Football Transfers). His performance for the host nation at AFCON has also been impressive.

Dango Ouattara, a 21-year-old winger from Burkina Faso, is another name for Barcelona are targeting. Playing for Bournemouth in the Premier League, he has excelled as a full-back, while he plays in advanced attacking roles for Burkina Faso.

Finally, Nigerian defensive midfielder Raphael Onyedika has impressed the scouts at AFCON. The Club Brugge talent has played 32 times for his club this season, and he could be well on his way to bigger clubs if he continues to meet expectations.

Chelsea eye Barcelona's Jules Kounde again

Chelsea might go after Jules Kounde once more, according to football.london. The Blues wanted him back in 2022 as well, but the Frenchman chose the Blaugrana instead. At Camp Nou, the 25-year-old has played mostly as a right-back, helping them win La Liga last season.

However, he seems to have fallen off in his recent performances, and this has raised conversations around his future there. Reports from Sport (via football.london) claim that Barcelona's bosses are worried. They're not pleased with how Kounde has played lately, and they might think about selling him as he is no longer "untouchable".

For Chelsea, this is a chance to finally get Kounde. He has had a rough patch in recent times, but the Blues recognize his quality and still view him as a top player.