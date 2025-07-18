Barcelona plan to take advantage of veteran's potential long-term absence to register summer signing: Reports

Barcelona are set to take advantage of Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s potential long-term absence to register new signing Joan Garcia for the upcoming season, according to reports. With the 2025/26 season approaching, the Catalan club are still dealing with registration issues as they are yet to reach the 1:1 Financial Fair Play status that would allow them to register new players.

As per a report from Jijantes, German shotstopper Ter Stegen is considering undergoing surgery to address a back issue. It is believed that if he proceeds with the operation, he would be sidelined for more than four months, which would alter Barcelona’s plan to offload him this summer.

Garcia, who was signed from Espanyol last month, has yet to be registered as part of Hansi Flick’s squad for the next season due to the club’s ongoing financial issues. According to Mundo Deportivo, if Ter Stegen undergoes surgery to resolve his back problems, Barcelona plan to capitalize on his absence by activating LaLiga’s long-term injury rule to register Joan Garcia. Article 77 of LaLiga’s regulations allows clubs to use 80% of the salary of a player who is out long-term to make new registrations.

The report adds that Barca would use 80% of Ter Stegen’s salary to register Garcia, their only summer signing so far. The LaLiga champions used a similar approach last season after Ter Stegen suffered a knee injury, using 80% of his salary to register Wojciech Szczesny, who had come out of retirement. A similar method was also employed when registering Dani Olmo for the first part of the 2024/25 campaign.

Szczesny, who recently signed a two-year contract extension with the Catalan giants, is also yet to be registered. It is said that since 80% of Ter Stegen’s salary would be allocated to Garcia's registration, the German goalkeeper will have to wait until Barca complete financial operations to be registered himself.

“It’s very easy” - Former Barcelona star picks between Joan Garcia and Andre Ter Stegen

Ex-Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has weighed in on the goalkeeping conundrum at his former club, firmly backing Ter Stegen. In a recent interview with Cope, Rakitic opined that Ter Stegen should get the nod ahead of every other goalkeeper, insisting that the German is the best goalkeeper in the world. He said:

"I spoke to him and he seems very excited and happy. I hope his injury is nothing serious and he can return soon. Between Joan García and Ter Stegen it's very easy, Ter Stegen plays. He's the captain and a highly respected player. With Marc healthy, there are no doubts. I wish all Barcelona's problems were choosing between three great players. Joan has a lot of talent and he's going to have to earn it. It's one thing to play for a La Liga team and another to be Barcelona's number 1. I don't see a better goalkeeper in Europe or the world ."

As per ESPN, Ter Stegen is not considering leaving Barca - at least not this summer.

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More