Barcelona players believe star man will regain his form after a poor start to the season - Reports

Barcelona players are reportedly confident that Robert Lewandowski will find his goal-scoring touch once again after a poor run of form. According to journalist Alex Pintanel, the Blaugrana dressing room is not worried about the Poland international's dip in performances.

The 35-year-old has not performed up to his standards since the end of the FIFA World Cup in 2022. Prior to the tournament, he had bagged 13 goals in 12 La Liga games for the Catalans but scored only 10 goals in 24 appearances post that. He did, however, end up winning the Pichichi award.

Lewandowski is yet to open his tally for Barcelona in the 2023-24 season after two games. While it is understandable that he is slowing down due to his age, the Catalan side are confident that he will be back to his best soon.

Ahead of the clash against Villarreal, head coach Xavi echoed these sentiments when he was asked about the 35-year-old. He said (via Barca Universal):

“I’m calm, he’s well and willing to contribute in terms of goals, but he brings us other things. He’s not as effective as at other times, but he’ll score. I’m happy, he looks happy and content.”

The Blaugrana are set to face the Yellow Submarines away on Sunday (August 27), where the Poland international will be hoping to break his duck.

Barcelona star opens up on signing new massive contract extension

ter Stegen has signed a new five-year deal with the club.

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has explained his reasoning behind signing a new five-year deal with the club. Speaking to the club website, the German, who joined the side in 2014, expressed his hope of winning more titles in his stint in Catalonia.

He said:

“I am very happy. It’s five more years, with great enthusiasm and we hope that they will be full of happiness and many titles. I am convinced that we can reach the end of the season with good feelings and with possibilities of winning titles."

He added:

"I’m trying to help Sergi and the other captains. We form a very familiar group in every way and at the end of the year we hope to be in the best position to win titles. This is what I want to show, that I’m always there for my team-mates and for the club."

Ter Stegen expressed his desire to continue to improve individually and as a group, saying:

"There is always room for improvement and this is my main goal since I started. I'm very happy to be able to win these individual trophies, which makes me realise that I'm on the right path."

Ter Stegen was named as one of the club captains this season. His performances between the sticks last season were instrumental in Barcelona's La Liga triumph. He took home the Zamora trophy for the most clean sheets with 26 and conceded just 18 goals all campaign.

Since his arrival from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2014, he has made 379 appearances for the club, fourth highest in the club's history. His new deal will see him stay at the Camp Nou until 2028.