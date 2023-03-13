Barcelona pushing player they owe €38m in deferred wages to leave in the summer transfer window - Reports

Barcelona reportedly want left-back Jordi Alba to leave the club this summer, either on loan or on a permanent transfer. The Blaugrana want to reduce the deferred wages they owe the veteran next season.

The Catalans have been struggling with financial problems for the last couple of years and as such, deferred the salaries of the club's highest earners. This included the likes of Sergio Busquets, Gerard Pique, and Alba.

Pique generously gave up the money Barcelona owed him after retiring in November 2022, however, it is unlikely the others will agree to go down a similar path.

As per SPORT, the Blaugrana owe Alba €38 million in deferred wages next season. This includes his current salary (€400,577 per week) and the salary that was deferred before and after the Covid-19 pandemic.

To help reduce wage costs, the club want Alba to leave this summer. The 33-year-old, though, reportedly has no intention of leaving the club until his contract expires next summer. He refused to take up an offer last summer to join Inter Milan despite knowing that Alejandro Balde would take his starting position this season.

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca | JUST IN: Jordi Alba has decided to stay at FC Barcelona until 2024! He will not accept either a loan or a permanent transfer this summer. | JUST IN: Jordi Alba has decided to stay at FC Barcelona until 2024! He will not accept either a loan or a permanent transfer this summer. @sport 🚨🚨| JUST IN: Jordi Alba has decided to stay at FC Barcelona until 2024! He will not accept either a loan or a permanent transfer this summer. @sport https://t.co/3tScCEDrja

Alba's role has transitioned into one of a leader this season. He spoke to Universo Valdano about his situation on the field:

“I’m not getting the minutes I would like, but I’m doing my job and I have another role with my teammates. We all always want and think we can play more. I feel good, I have pride and a clear head."

He added:

“I know what I am as a player, what I have given, and what I can give. I feel strong, when you feel good mentally and physically, everything is easier. I’m a better player now than I was ten years ago.”

Despite his contract disputes with the club, Alba has been one of Barcelona's best sources of creativity this season. He has created nine big chances in the league while averaging 1.7 key passes per game.

Alba has made 22 appearances in all competitions this season for Barcelona, scoring one goal and providing six assists. He also helped them win the Supercopa de Espana this season and looks likely to win another La Liga title as well.

Barcelona defender Jordi Alba has been integral to the club for over a decade

With rumors circulating that he may be forced out of Barcelona this summer, let's take a look at the impact Alba has had at the club.

The Spaniard has been a consistent performer at left-back since his arrival from Valencia in the 2012-13 season. He has made 451 appearances in all competitions for the Catalans, scoring 26 goals.

He has also won 16 trophies, including five La Liga titles and one UEFA Champions League.

Jordi Alba @JordiAlba partidos con la camiseta del equipo de mi vida. Ahora a seguir sumando.



¡VISCA EL BARÇA! 🏻 Todo un orgullo para mí cumplirpartidos con la camiseta del equipo de mi vida. Ahora a seguir sumando.¡VISCA EL BARÇA! Todo un orgullo para mí cumplir 4️⃣5️⃣0️⃣ partidos con la camiseta del equipo de mi vida. Ahora a seguir sumando.¡VISCA EL BARÇA! 💪🏻💙❤️ https://t.co/U6TGPCV7qp

Poll : 0 votes