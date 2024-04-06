Barcelona to re-sign former player and sell him for a profit this summer - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly considering re-signing La Masia graduate Chadi Riad in the summer and immediately selling him for a profit. As reported by Spanish outlet Sport’s Tomas Andreu via Barca Blaugranes, the Catalan giants are looking to activate the buyback clause to bring the Morocco international back to Camp Nou.

Barca sanctioned a loan move for Riad last summer, which saw him move to Real Betis with the Andalusian side having the option to make the deal permanent for a reported fee of €3 million. Manuel Pellegrini’s side are understood to be ready to exercise their option to keep the 20-year-old but Barcelona have different plans.

As per the report, The Blaugrana have the option to buy Riad back from Real Betis for a reported fee of €7 million. However, there are contradictory reports regarding the timeframe when the clause becomes active but Tomas Andreu claims that it will be active in 2024 and 2025.

Barcelona are understood to be very happy with the progress Riad has made since joining Real Betis on loan last summer. They are confident that they can sell him for a substantial profit by triggering their €7 million buyback option.

The La Liga holders' operating cost to re-sign Riad will be €4 million but the Spanish giants believe that they can raise around €15 million from his sales. Barcelona will also reportedly be looking to add a sale-on clause to maximize their profit by selling the left-footed centre-back.

Riad has made 23 appearances across all competitions for Real Betis this season and has impressed whenever given a chance. The one-cap Morocco international has made just one senior appearance for Barca till date while appearing 37 times for their B team.

Barcelona join the race for coveted La Liga midfielder wanted by European giants: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly joined the race to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window. The Blaugrana have been linked with a host of midfielders from across Europe as they look for a long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets.

Busquets' departure last summer left a huge void in Barca's midfield which summer signing Oriol Romeu has not been able to fill. However, Merino is not the type of player who would be a direct replacement for Busquets as the 27-year-old is more of a box-to-box midfielder.

Merino has been almost ever-present in the middle of the park for Real Sociedad this campaign. He has contributed seven goals and five assists in 38 games across all competitions this season.

The Spain international's contract with the Txuri-Urdin expires in the summer of 2025. The former Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund midfielder looks set to leave the La Liga side in search of a new adventure.

