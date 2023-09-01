Barcelona reach agreement on signing 23-year-old forward, now waiting to check if they can fit him within salary limits: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly agreed a deal with Atletico Madrid to sign Joao Felix. The Catalan club are now working to fit him into their wage bill before submitting the papers to LaLiga.

As per a report in Cadena SER, there is an agreement between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid for Felix. The two clubs worked out a €8 million fee for the loan move, with the Catalan side to pay the 23-year-old's wages.

Atletico Madrid CEO Enrique Cerezo hinted at the agreement and told AS:

"Today he is still at Atletico. We are waiting to see how this issue is resolved and we wait 48 hours."

However, there is a holdup in the deal as Barcelona still need to make space in their wage bill. Ansu Fati is moving to Brighton on loan for the season, while Ez Abde could also be on his way out. Clément Lenglet, who spent last season on loan at Tottenham, is also close to joining Aston Villa this summer on loan.

Should the three moves go through, the Blaugrana might get enough space to afford Felix. However, they are also working on getting Joao Cancelo on loan and that could complicate things.

Joao Felix keen on Barcelona move with Atletico Madrid ready to let him leave

Earlier this summer, Joao Felix revealed that it was his dream to play for Barcelona. The Portuguese star is keen on leaving Atletico Madrid and hoped that Chelsea would sign him permanently after the loan spell.

However, Mauricio Pochettino opted against the move and blocked another loan bid from the Blues. The forward then switched focus to Blaugrana and said:

"I'd love to play for Barça. Barcelona has always been my first choice and I'd love to join Barça. It was always my dream since I was a kid. If it happens, it will be a dream come true for me."

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone is open to letting the forward leave and said:

"I'm not going to opine on that because I always understand the moment footballers are in. And if it's not with us, let him do so in another team. He would be very important for them (Barca)."

He added:

"He has enormous qualities, he hits well with his left foot, he heads well, with his right foot, and has vision of the game. He will be what he wants to be. I have no problem with anyone."

Aston Villa were also interested in signing Felix this summer, while reports suggest he also has offers from Saudi Arabian clubs.