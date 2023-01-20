Barcelona ready to offer player + €40m to sign Inter superstar - Reports 

Barcelona could offer Franck Kessie and €40 million cash to Inter Milan for the services of Nicolo Barella, CalcioMercatoWeb has reported. Barca could reportedly propose the swap in the summer, as a January transfer is infeasible.

Impressed with his performances for AC Milan in the 2021-22 season, Barcelona sealed Serie A winner Kessie’s transfer last summer. The player joined the Blaugrana as a free agent, shortly after his contract expired at the San Siro.

Although undeniably gifted, Kessie has found it difficult to feature regularly for Xavi this season. The Barca boss has kept faith in the Pedri-Sergio Busquets-Frenkie de Jong trio in midfield, leaving Kessie primarily on the bench. The Ivorian has featured in 18 games this season in all competitions, scoring twice and providing two assists. In La Liga, six of his eight appearances have been off the bench.

It has been reported that the player is eager to play more regularly, something Barca are unlikely to be able to accommodate. The Blaugrana are thus hoping to orchestrate a player-plus-clash swap deal that would get them a player who fits into Xavi’s system. Inter Milan are reportedly interested in Kessie and Barcelona are wishful of striking up a favorable deal.

According to CalcioMercatoWeb, the Catalan outfit wish to bring 2021 European Champion Barella to the club by offering Kessie + €40 million to the Nerazzurri. They initially wanted to sign Marcelo Brozovic from Inter but the Croatian is unwilling to move.

As per the Italian outlet, Inter have no interest in signing Kessie in exchange for a key player. They consider Barella one of the cornerstones of Simone Inzaghi’s project and see him as a non-transferable asset.

Barella, 25, has been in fine form for Inter this season, with the central midfielder scoring six times and claiming seven assists in 24 appearances across competitions.

Barcelona progress to Copa del Rey quarter-finals after win over AD Ceuta FC

La Liga leaders Barcelona took on the bottom-placed team in the third division, AD Ceuta FC, in the Copa del Rey Round of 16 on Thursday night (19 January). As expected, Xavi’s men ran circles around their lowly rivals, securing an emphatic 5-0 victory.

AD Ceuta did well in the opening exchanges, fighting tooth and nail to keep the Catalans at bay. Raphinha finally broke the deadlock in the 41st minute, with him scoring a stunner 25 yards from goal.

The floodgates officially opened in the second half. Robert Lewandowski finished from close range in the 50th minute to put Barcelona 2-0 up. In the 70th minute, Ansu Fati snatched a morale-boosting goal to practically seal the win. The visitors, however, weren’t quite done yet, with Kessie and Lewandowski scoring a goal each in the 77th and the 90th minutes to cap off the routing.

