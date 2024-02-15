Barcelona ready to part ways with 20-year-old La Masia graduate if they receive big offer in summer: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly prepared to offload Alejandro Balde should they receive a sizeable bid in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Blaugrana, who are currently third in the La Liga standings with 51 points from 24 outings, are said to be still struggling to address their Financial Fair Play issues. As a result, first-team starters like Frenkie de Jong and Jules Kounde have popped up as potential outgoings.

Now, according to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are ready to entertain bids for their 20-year-old left-back this summer. While they will not push to part ways with the La Masia graduate, the Catalan club will apparently not rebuff a significant offer ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Balde, who is recovering from a serious hamstring problem, has cemented himself as a crucial starter for the Blaugrana over the last year. He has started 60 of his 79 appearances across competitions, registering two goals and eight assists from the left flank in the process.

Barcelona, on the other hand, have allegedly identified Las Palmas' Sergi Cardona as an ideal replacement for Balde. They could also choose to integrate another La Masia product, Alex Valle, in their squad next term.

Fabrizio Romano provides latest update on Barcelona's ongoing hunt for new manager

Earlier on January 27, Blaugrana manager Xavi Hernandez stated that he is set to leave his boyhood club at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Now, in his column for the Caught Offside, journalist Fabrizio Romano claimed that Barcelona are yet to initiate talks with potential managerial candidates. He wrote:

"There have been a number of names linked with the Barcelona manager's post and I already told you days ago guys that nothing is decided. It will take time. Every day, we have different reports. For example, we heard [Liverpool's Jurgen] Klopp being mentioned for seven days and now he's disappeared from media reports."

Naming his choice to become the Blaugrana's boss, Romano added:

"Nothing is done or concrete now with any of the managers being mentioned – [Bayern Munich's Thomas] Tuchel, [former Germany manager Hansi] Flick and [Brighton & Hove Albion's Roberto] De Zerbi. In my opinion, Roberto De Zerbi would be fantastic for the position, but it's also very difficult to get him due to [his] release clause."

Earlier in October 2022, Roberto De Zerbi was named as Brighton & Hove Albion's boss and he led them to a sixth-placed finish in the Premier League last campaign. He has guided the Seagulls to 34 wins and 22 losses in 72 overall outings, scoring 148 goals along the way.