Barcelona ready to sacrifice star player for €40 million despite stunning performances this season - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly open to selling defender Andreas Christensen in the summer as they prepare to raise funds.

Christensen, 27, has been a key part of Xavi Hernandez's side since his arrival on a free transfer last summer. He has formed a formidable partnership with Ronald Araujo and helped the Catalans keep 14 clean sheets in 27 appearances across competitions.

However, as per El Nacional, Barcelona could look to sell the Danish defender in the summer. The club are trying to sort out their financial mess under Joan Laporta and are looking to make smart decisions. They are also hoping to bring club legend Lionel Messi back to the Spotify Camp Nou in the summer.

To do so, the Blaugrana will need to reduce their current wage bill. Sergio Busquets' imminent departure in the summer will help in this regard. Barca are also looking to sell the likes of Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres, or Raphinha.

In defense, Barcelona are willing to part ways with Christensen for €40 million. As per the aforementioned El Nacional report, multiple Premier League clubs are interested in signing the Danish defender.

The Catalans are reportedly set to sign Atletic Bilbao defender Inigo Martinez on a free transfer in the summer. Hence, Christensen's departure could provide a necessary financial boost for the club without affecting the squad too much.

Barcelona attacker expresses desire to one day return to his former club

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres recently shared that he would want to return to Valencia in the future. The Spaniard came through Los Che's academy before joining Manchester City in 2020. He then moved to the Camp Nou in January 2022.

Speaking to A Punt Esports, Torres said:

“Doors never close for me, so hopefully one day I can return to Valencia.”

Torres made 97 senior appearances for Valencia, scoring nine goals and providing 12 assists before his move to Manchester City.

For Barca, meanwhile, the Spanish attacker has scored 14 goals and provided eight assists in 67 games across competitions. He has now been linked with a move away from the Catalan club in the summer.

As per SPORT, Aston Villa are in advanced negotiations with Barcelona as they look to sign Torres. The Blaugrana want at least €45 million for the Spaniard, with his contract expiring in 2027.

During his stint with Manchester City, the 23-year-old contributed nine goals and three assists in 28 Premier League games. With Aston Villa seeing a resurgence under Unai Emery, Torres could be a big signing for the club.

Poll : 0 votes