Barcelona could receive seven-figure compensation from FIFA following Gavi's serious knee injury: Reports

As per Mundo Deprtivo, Barcelona could receive approximately €3 million in compensation from FIFA following Gavi's injury.

The youngster started for Spain as Luis de la Fuente's side capped off their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with a 3-1 win against Georgia. Gavi, however, left the pitch in tears within 30 minutes after suffering a serious knee injury.

Further medical evaluations determined that the 19-year-old has suffered a torn ACL and is ruled out for the remainder of the season. He is expected to be sidelined for six to eight months.

As per FIFA's rules, if a player suffers an injury on international duty and is out for more than 28 days, the concerned club receives financial compensation from the governing body.

Barcelona are now set to receive a daily €20,548 from December 16, after the 28th day of Gavi's injury. If the player remains out of action for six months, La Blaugrana will receive €3,082,200. If Gavi is out for eight months, the sum could rise up to €4,315,080.

FIFA pays a club a maximum of €7,500,000 for a player's injury, which is when one remains out for 365 days.

Gavi, meanwhile, has once again been a key player for the Catalan outfit this season. He made 15 appearances across competitions, scoring two goals and providing one assist before his season came to a premature end. The Spaniard's participation in next year's European Championships in Germany is also in doubt.

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente reacts to Barcelona midfielder Gavi's injury

Luis de la Fuente mourned Gavi's unfortunate injury and pointed out that this is the ugly part of football. A talented player, Gavi will be a big miss for Barcelona as well as Spain in the near future.

De la Fuente pointed out that Gavi ruptured his ACL after an awkward step. He added that despite the win against Georgia, Gavi's injury left a bad taste. Speaking to the media following the game, the manager said (quote via GOAL):

"It is a very difficult and very hard moment, for Gavi and Barça but also for the national team and for me. We are destroyed but football has these things, this is the ugly part and it is something uncontrollable. It seemed that we had lost."

He added:

"The blow was nothing. It was a bad gesture. It was due to control. He stepped wrong and his knee went. This can happen in any situation. It was an accident, a misfortune. He was perfect to play. He was fresh and phenomenal. He had just not played the weekend and had no problem. With another player, we would be regretting it just as much."

Despite only being 19, Gavi's importance for Barcelona and Spain couldn't be overstated. His missing the European championships next year would be heartbreaking for the player.