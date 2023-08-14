Barcelona receive stunning offer of over €50 million for 20-year-old star from unnamed Premier League side - Reports 

Barcelona have reportedly received an offer of more than €50 million from a Premier League club for 20-year-old Ansu Fati.

The youngster has struggled for a starting role at the Catalan club in recent times. Fati made his senior debut for the Blaugrana in 2020 and is considered one of the best talents to come out of the club's academy in recent times.

The youngster was also touted as Lionel Messi's replacement and was handed the number 10 shirt when the Argentine left the club in 2021.

However, Fati's undoubted talent never quite came to a realization, having struggled with multiple injury issues in his short career. He has made 110 appearances for the Blaugrana, scoring 29 goals and providing 10 assists.

While Fati made 51 appearances across competitions last season, scoring 10 times and providing four assists, he started only 16 of those games.

According to SPORT, Barcelona have now received an offer in excess of €50 million for Fati's services. The Spaniard, though, has shown good form for the club in the pre-season, scoring against the likes of AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur.

The forward's agent Jorge Mendes could be the key to Fati's eventual decision to stay at Barcelona or leave this summer. The Spaniard's contract expires in 2027.

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong reacted to the draw against Getafe

Barcelona dropped two points in their opening La Liga clash against Getafe as they were held to a goalless draw on August 13. Xavi's side, despite having 75% of the possession, failed to carve out a goal.

Both clubs received a red card each in the game, with manager Xavi also receiving a red card for protesting the referee's decisions.

Frenkie de Jong, the team's fourth captain, reacted to the result. The Dutchman slammed the officiating and said that Getafe wasted 25-30 minutes of the game as he said (via Barca Universal):

“It’s a real shame that La Liga makes decisions like these. Getafe wasted 20 or 30 minutes. The referees and the league have to take different decisions, like the Premier League. They added 9 minutes, but in the second half, Getafe wasted 25-30 minutes.”

The Spanish champions' campaign didn't start as they might have expected. The Blaugrana will return to action on August 20 as they host Cadiz in their second league game.