Barcelona are reportedly yet to receive offers for right-back Sergino Dest, who is set to return to the club this summer.

Dest spent the 2022-23 season on loan at AC Milan, but failed to make a real impact on the team. The defender, 22, played just 14 times across competitions for the Rossoneri, starting on just three occasions, and recorded no goals or assists. Milan have an option to buy him for €20 million, but are unlikely to use it.

Most fans and pundits expect Barcelona to sell him once he returns to the club come the end of this month. However, according to journalist Achraf Ben Ayad (via @BarcaTimes on Twitter), the Catalans have received no offers for the player.

Dest notably joined the La Liga giants from AFC Ajax back in the summer of 2020 on a five-year contract. In his debut season with the club, he played 44 times across competitions, scoring thrice and assisting once, while winning the Copa del Rey.

However, the American's appearance tally fell to 31 in the 2021-22 season due to injuries to his adductor and lumbago. He recorded three assists in those games before being shipped out on loan to Milan last summer.

Barcelona's Sergino Dest has attracted interest from European clubs - Reports

Sergino Dest's time at Barcelona may not have been the most encouraging so far, though it has to be noted that he joined the club during a period of turmoil.

However, his time at AFC Ajax's senior and age-group teams proved that he possesses talent and can be an influence in attack from right-back. He has also won 25 caps for the US Men's National Team, recording two goals and three assists.

Regardless, 90min reported last month that the Blaugrana will look to sell Dest this summer to raise funds. The American international is rumored to have interest from clubs in the Premier League, Bundesliga and Ligue 1. GOAL even reported towards the end of May that German top-flight outfit Union Berlin are interested.

