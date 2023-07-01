Barcelona rule out possibility of signing Manchester City star as they identify feasible alternative: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly ruled out signing Joao Cancelo from Manchester City as they have found a cheaper alternative. They want to get Ivan Fresneda from Real Valladolid, who is rated at €20 million.

As per a report in El Nacional, Barcelona are looking at cheaper alternatives this summer as their financial situation has not improved. They are looking to improve the squad, but Xavi understands that they have a limited budget, despite winning the league last season.

They were linked with Cancelo this summer and were in talks with Manchester City. However, the Cityzens are not looking to sell him for cheap and are demanding at least €50 million, as per the Spanish report.

Meanwhile, Fresneda is valued at €20 million by Valladolid and Xavi is happy to add the former Real Madrid defender to his squad.

Ivan Fresneda ready to leave Real Valladolid amid Barcelona interest

Ivan Fresneda

Ivan Fresneda has claimed that he does not pay attention to rumors about him in the media but is still open to making a big move. He admitted that he was grateful to Real Valladolid for giving him the opportunity to shine on the big stage.

The young defender went on to state that he dreams of playing for the best teams in the world after leaving Real Madrid in 2018. Fresneda told The Athletic:

"The fans have been very supportive from the moment I made my debut and they've been asking me to stay. My agent keeps me very much on the sidelines. I don't really like to look at what a journalist might have written, but I've lived everything with a lot of emotion. I'm very grateful to the club, to the previous manager, and I'm trying to handle it as naturally as possible."

He added:

"I'm very young. I have to go step by step, not go backwards. Being the age I am, you have to keep improving and I'm doing that at Valladolid. Everyone would like to go to the best teams in the world and that is one of my ambitions, of course. When I went to Leganes, after Madrid, which wasn't easy because I had a great time at Valdebebas (Real Madrid's training centre), that's when I took the leap of faith I needed. Already with Julio Baptista, training with the youth team of Valladolid, I told myself that I could give the level, and I proved it."

The Barcelona target never played for the Real Madrid senior side and moved to the Leganes youth team in 2018. He spent just two seasons there before moving to Valladolid and eventually making it the first team in 2022.

Xavi has been keen on signing a right-back this summer, as per Gerard Romero. The Barcelona manager is not interested in playing Jules Kounde on the flank anymore and believes they need an upgrade on Sergio Roberto.

Poll : 0 votes