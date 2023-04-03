Barcelona set staggering Ansu Fati asking price amid transfer interest from Chelsea and Manchester City: Reports

Chelsea and Manchester City will need to spend around £90 million if they are to sign Ansu Fati from Barcelona in the summer, according to Football Insider. Fati joined the La Masia academy in 2012 and is one of the brightest graduates of the academy in recent years.

Since his senior debut in 2019, Fati has made 97 appearances for the Catalan club, scoring 26 goals and providing nine assists. The youngster has often struggled with injuries during his senior career.

While he has managed to better his fitness issues this season, Ansu Fati has struggled for regular game time under Xavi Hernandez. This has prompted the player's father to make some explosive claims.

He made Fati's intention of not leaving clear. However, Fati senior wants his son to get the chance to flourish more. He said (h/t El Partidazo de COPE):

"Ansu doesn't want to sign for another club, but I want to see him succeed. I'm not going to go to the field anymore, I'm very angry. In a month from now, we'll see Mendes, for sure."

Chelsea are one of the probable destinations for Fati if he leaves Barcelona. While finding a goalscorer in the summer remains the Blues' priority, they could certainly do with more injection of talent to the attack.

Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic's time at the club might be coming to an end. Hence, a player of Fati's youth and pedigree would be a welcome addition to the west Londoners.

Manchester City have been doing pretty well in attack with Jack Grealish being a mainstay on the left wing. However, Pep Guardiola has a great track record of making young players flourish.

Ansu Fati, who comes from the same footballing background as Guardiola, could rejuvenate his career under the Spanish instructor.

Elche looking to take legal action against Barcelona

Elche CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander

According to Tiempo de Juego, Elche are looking to sue Barcelona for fielding Gavi in their latest La Liga clash that the Blaugrana won by a scoreline of 4-0.

Gavi's senior contract registration was recently overturned by the Spanish judiciary, meaning he is back to the Juvenil A [under-19 team] contract with his number 30 shirt.

However, according to article 141 of RFEF, a player can't feature once his registration has been overturned. For that matter, Elche are considering suing the Catalan club. Gavi also bagged an assist during Barcelona's most recent win.

