Barcelona staff growing frustrated over key player's persistent fitness problems: Reports

Pedri's struggle for fitness at Barcelona has reportedly become a source of growing frustration for the staff at the Catalan club.

The young Spanish midfielder has made a meteoric rise in the footballing world following his 2020 arrival at Camp Nou from Las Palmas. However, he now finds himself grappling with an unfortunate series of fitness setbacks.

Despite his undeniable talent, Pedri's journey with the Blaugrana has been marred by recurring injuries, casting a shadow over his potential. He has missed over 60 games for Barcelona since 2021.

His initial injury this season was a muscular issue sustained in a clash against Cadiz in late August. It sidelined him for nearly three months, and his much-anticipated return in November was hopeful.

However, this hope was short-lived as another injury struck just a month later. Following his appearance against Valencia on December 16, he couldn't play against Almeria due to what was initially thought to be a minor injury.

Recent reports have brought more disheartening news, as Pedri is expected to miss a significant part of January, with a return to fitness not anticipated soon. According to Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Universal), the midfielder's pattern of persistent injuries raises a red flag.

Barcelona's medical team are said to maintain a comprehensive record of Pedri's fitness, including rigorous diet management and daily preventive exercises. Despite these precautions, the recurrence of his injuries remains a puzzle, and concerns have increased within Barca's ranks regarding Pedri's physical condition.

Pedri has played just 11 games across all competitions this season, scoring once and assisting once.

Barcelona's financial hurdles in pursuing Estevao Willian

The Blaugrana find themselves in a precarious position in their pursuit of Palmeiras prodigy Estevao Willian. As reported by Mundo Deportivo (via Hard Tackle), Barcelona have economic constraints, which are casting a long shadow over their transfer ambitions.

Estevao Willian, who is valued at a staggering €60 million, is also on the radar of top clubs like Chelsea, which will intensify the competition for his signature. There is speculation that the winger, through familial connections, might have a leaning towards the Catalans. However, the harsh reality of their financial situation complicates any potential deal.

The situation has been further complicated by Palmeiras' stance, as the Brazilian outfit are understandably eager to capitalise on the prodigy's high market value. They have a preference for an immediate and lucrative deal, but this has clashed with Barcelona's financial predicament.

This standoff puts Barcelona in a tight spot, as they are struggling to muster the financial resources required to meet the player's release clause. Their strategy might involve creative financial planning or even attempts to persuade the player's camp to delay any deal.

However, another club like Chelsea could swoop in for the player if the Blaugrana are too slow.

The 16-year-old winger has made 14 appearances for Palmeiras U20, scoring two goals and providing one assist. He has also made one senior appearance for the club.