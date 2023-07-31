Barcelona star asks formal permission to negotiate transfer with European rivals: Reports

Barcelona attacker Ousmane Dembele has reportedly requested permission from the club to enter into negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Frenchman is keen on a move to Les Parisien and is willing to undergo all the steps for an exit from Barcelona.

Romano reported earlier that the winger had reached an agreement with the Ligue 1 side on a five-year contract. However, PSG are keen on completing a move soon, as Dembele's release clause increases from €50 million to €100 million after July 31.

The 26-year-old has requested Barcelona to negotiate with PSG, according to Spanish outlet RAC1. The winger is eager to leave the club but wants to depart on good terms. Even if the release clause is not activated by tonight, he has requested the Blaugrana to negotiate with PSG for a move.

The French winger joined the Catalan side in 2017 from Borussia Dortmund for over €100 million. Despite some injury struggles, he managed to establish himself as a regular under manager Xavi. In 35 appearances last season, he bagged eight goals and nine assists.

PSG are keen to sign an attacker this window after losing Lionel Messi on a free transfer along with the uncertainty over the future of Kylian Mbappe.

Barcelona eye shock replacement for potential Ousmane Dembele transfer

The Chilean is currently a free agent.

Barcelona could make a move for Chilean attacker Alexis Sanchez if they agree on a deal to send Ousmane Dembele to PSG. According to Spanish journalist Josep Capdevila, the Blaugrana are looking at the former player as a replacement for the Frenchman.

This comes after Fabrizio Romano reported that the French giants reached an agreement with the 26-year-old on a five-year deal. PSG are keen to trigger the €50 million release clause which is active until July 31. They are also willing to enter negotiations over a proper fee if they get past th deadline.

Sanchez, meanwhile, played for Barcelona from 2011 to 2014 and made 141 appearances, scoring 46 goals and 37 assists. He then left for Arsenal, having a successful stint under Arsene Wenger, winning two FA Cups and one FA Community Shield.

He was later involved in a swap deal with Henrikh Mkhitaryan that sent him to Manchester United in 2018.

Unsuccessful stints with United and later Inter Milan saw the forward join Ligue 1 side Olympique Marseille last summer. He found some of his old mojo back, scoring 18 goals in 44 appearances across competitions for the Ligue 1 side.