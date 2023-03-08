Barcelona star to make decision about his future at the club following recent struggles for game time - Reports

Barcelona defender Eric Garcia is reportedly set to make a decision regarding his future at the Catalan club after failing to secure regular game time under Xavi.

While Gerard Pique's mid-season retirement would have ideally opened the door of regular playing time for Garcia, the reality is far from it.

Garcia has fallen down the pecking order at Spotify Camp Nou. The likes of Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, and Andreas Christensen are almost undisputable starters for the Blaugrana. Marcos Alonso has also been preferred over Garcia at times.

Garcia joined the Blaugrana back in 2021 from Manchester City and has since made 57 appearances. While Garcia has made 21 appearances under Xavi across competitions this term, only 14 of those have been as starters.

According to SPORT, given the uncertainty regarding his playing time, Garcia might look to pursue a move away from Camp Nou in a bid to rejuvenate his career.

Barcelona, however, are not looking to sell the Spaniard in the summer unless he himself asks to be sold.

Xavi opened up about being the Barcelona coach

Being Barcelona's coach is one of the most prestigious jobs in the world. However, it comes with the burden of responsibility as well. Xavi recently revealed that he had some of the most difficult days of his life while in charge of Blaugrana.

The Spaniard said (via Fansided):

“Some of the worst days of my life came when I was a Barca coach, I’m constantly watching matches. I watch our games three or four times. It’s something I enjoy. As Pep said, being the coach of Barca you have to take care of 200 things. This job is 24 hours a day. I like 75% of my job. The remaining 25% is very difficult.”

He further added:

“I am constantly judged and criticized. It’s hard, I have a family and kids. There are many moments when it doesn’t pay to be a Barca coach. And even more so if you’re a Cule like me. Sometimes you don’t find out about the criticism and a friend calls you telling you that they are ‘killing you’ on social media. It’s very hard when they tell you that you’re not good or that you don’t have personality.”

The massive improvements that Barcelona have made under Xavi's tutelage are undeniable. They currently lead defending champions Real Madrid by nine points at the top of the La Liga table.

