Barcelona star has no plans to leave club despite struggling for regular playing time: Reports

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie has vowed to stay with the club despite scant time on the pitch, contradicting earlier reports.

Rumors circulated this week that Kessie wanted to leave Camp Nou this summer due to minimal game time in the 2022-23 season. However, the 26-year-old's management team swiftly quashed these reports, branding them as "misleading."

George Atangana, Kessie's agent, has now reportedly had a discussion with the Barcelona hierarchy. According to Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Universal), the agent relayed the unequivocal message that Kessie does not want to leave the club this summer.

The Ivory Coast international joined Barca last summer as a free agent following the expiration of his contract with AC Milan. His commitment to Barca runs until 2026. Despite making 43 appearances in his maiden season with the club, Kessie only managed seven La Liga starts.

Ilkay Gundogan's arrival has added another player to an already bustling midfield, intensifying the fight for game time and posing a direct threat to Kessie's minutes. Nevertheless, the 26-year-old remains unswayed and has resolved to fight for a berth in Xavi's starting lineup.

Consequently, the rumoured interest from Inter Milan and various Saudi Arabian clubs has fallen on deaf ears. For the moment, Franck Kessie has no desire to leave his current club. This position could only waver if an irresistible offer from Saudi Arabia was to land on the table, posing a tantalizing alternative to his current setting in Barca.

Barcelona clinch the signing of seasoned defender Inigo Martinez

Barcelona have officially announced the signing of Basque veteran Inigo Martinez. The 32-year-old defensive stalwart has pledged his services to Barcelona until June 2025, with a release clause set at a staggering €400 million. He played just 15 La Liga games last season, but his performances were impressive enough for the Blaugrana.

Making the journey on a free transfer, Martinez joined the Catalan giants following the expiration of his contract with Athletic Club this summer. This recruitment comes as a necessary bolstering for Xavi's defence, left wanting after the retirement of Gerard Pique and the departure of Jordi Alba.

The club's efforts to secure his signature last season were thwarted by financial constraints, but this summer they finally managed to bring him into the fold. Martinez's presence will help provide experience to a relatively young Barcelona backline.

