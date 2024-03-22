Barcelona star waiting for club to fulfill promise before signing new deal - Reports

Barcelona star defender Ronald Araujo wants the Blaugrana to fulfil the promise they reportedly gave him back in 2021 when they kept him on a new, five-year deal. According to Football Espana, Araujo accepted a reduced salary back then as the club was struggling financially. The Catalans promised him they would make him a lucrative offer once they overcame these struggles.

Thus, Ronald Araujo is now waiting for the Blaugrana to offer him a new contract, so he can stay past his current deal, which expires in the summer of 2026.

Per Sport, there is mutual interest from both sides for a new deal, but the 25-year-old defender has attracted interest from English Premier League clubs. Barcelona management has expressed its desire to keep him on a new deal, while Araujo wants to see the club keep their promise.

If this doesn't happen, though, he could leave the Spanish giants. Football Espana reports that the asking price would be around €100 million.

Deco says Ronald Araujo will stay with Barcelona if 'he wants to'

Barcelona sporting director Deco was pretty clear when he addressed Ronald Araujo's future with the Catalans. Deco said that the club is pleased with the defender's performance and wants to keep him long-term. He added that it's up to the player to stay with the Blaugrana.

"Araújo will renew, if he wants to. We will do an effort because he deserves it. The effort of the club is to keep what we have," Deco said, via The Blaugrana Noticias.

Araujo, Robert Lewandowski, Frenkie de Jong, Jules Kounde, Raphinha and Andreas Christensen are some of the players that Barcelona would want to keep with new deals. All six of them have said they are inclined to re-sign with the club. It is still unclear what offers the Catalans will be able to make, though.

Ronald Araujo has appeared in 31 games across all competitions for the Catalans this season and also scored one goal. The Blaugrana are second in the La Liga standings with 64 points, eight behind their rivals Real Madrid.

They will also play Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) over two legs in mid-April for a chance to advance to the semi-finals of the UEA Champions League.