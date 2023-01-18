Barcelona superstar rejects €20m-per-season salary offer from Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr: Reports

Barcelona’s veteran midfielder Sergio Busquets has rejected an offer from Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, who recently signed Cristiano Ronaldo. According to Fichajes, the Blaugrana midfielder was offered a salary worth an estimated €20 million per season.

The highly decorated Spaniard is undoubtedly one of the greatest players to don Blaugrana’s colors, having made 696 appearances so far. Busquets has also contributed 18 goals and 42 assists while functioning as one of the best defensive pivots in Europe during his stay at Camp Nou.

Despite his status at the club and Xavi Hernandez's desire to keep him for another season, it looks unlikely that the Spaniard will remain at the club beyond this summer.

Busquets has been linked with a move away from the major European leagues according to the report, but it is believed that he has turned down a move to the Middle East with Al-Nassr.

If the move had gone through, the Saudi Arabian club would have brought in another recognized star following their acquisition of Cristiano Ronaldo. The club will have to set its sights on other high-profile targets as it looks set to revamp its squad in the coming months.

It is understandable why Busquets may be considering a move away from Barcelona, as he is now 33 years old and nearing the end of his playing career.

However, he may not be looking forward to plying his trade alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, who was a thorn in the Blaugrana's side for a decade.

Busquets may be looking for one last big contract before he hangs up his boots, and a move to the Middle East could have provided him with that opportunity.

However, it is also clear that Busquets is a player who is deeply connected to Barcelona, and it is hard to imagine him leaving the club where he has spent his entire career.

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_



The first batch of tickets for the first match of Cristiano Ronaldo for Al-Nassr against Al-Ettifaq" sold out in less than an hour The first batch of tickets for the first match of Cristiano Ronaldo for Al-Nassr against Al-Ettifaq" sold out in less than an hour ❗️The first batch of tickets for the first match of Cristiano Ronaldo for Al-Nassr against Al-Ettifaq" sold out in less than an hour 🔥 https://t.co/ZqrUTOUvIM

Whatever the case may be, it will be a sad day for Barcelona fans when Busquets leaves, as he has been a key player for the club and has played a crucial role in their successes. His departure will leave a significant hole in the team, and it will be up to the club to find a suitable replacement.

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez warns Cristiano Ronaldo about football in Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United as a free agent, eventually signing a contract with Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

While many believe the 37-year-old will have an easier time scoring goals and shining in the Saudi Pro League, Barca boss Xavi Hernandez has warned that it will not be easy.

Speaking to the media (via MEN), the former Al-Sadd boss said:

"Ronaldo has signed for one of the best clubs in Saudi Arabia, but it's a challenge. Saudi Arabia has things to improve, but that’s the same as in Spain, where we have 200 hundred things to improve. Everyone deserves that football should go around the world."

Poll : 0 votes