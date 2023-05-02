Barcelona superstar's imminent contract extension could pave way for Lionel Messi's return from PSG: Reports

Barcelona veteran Sergio Busquets is on his way to extend his contract with the club, which might reportedly also pave the way for Lionel Messi's dream return to Catalonia.

The Argentine's contract with PSG runs out this summer and he's speculated to return to Camp Nou, but under the condition that Busquets would remain at the club.

According to El Nacional, sources close to Barcelona have said that contract talks between them and Busquets are currently in an advanced stage. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano also confirmed that negotiations are on the right track.

With an extension practically agreed and the midfielder all set to continue at the club, Messi could also be on his way back. The players share a close bond on and off the field, having played together for 13 years.

However, a return won't be that straightforward as Barcelona need to reduce their wage bill further to accommodate the Argentine, given their financial crisis at the moment.

Messi left the Blaugrana in 2021 after being unable to sign a new contract due to FFP regulations and joined PSG. In almost 17 years with the Spanish outfit, Messi made 778 appearances and scored 672 goals, while lifting 34 titles, including 10 in the league and four in the Champions League.

Lionel Messi's future will dominate headlines in summer transfer window

Lionel Messi's contract with PSG is up in June and it will be a matter of great interest during the summer transfer window.

The Argentine was supposed to make his decision after the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but even over four months after the conclusion of the Qatar showpiece, he's remained quiet on his future.

PSG are keen to tie him down to a new contract, but their Champions League exit in the round of 16, followed by his criticism from fans and the French media alike, could dissuade Messi from penning a new deal.

Either way, expect this saga to continue well into the summer transfer window unless Lionel Messi makes an official announcement before then, which at the moment, seems unlikely.

