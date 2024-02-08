Barcelona take European club to court over pending payment for player they sold for €41.5m in 2019: Reports

According to MD, Barcelona are set to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport regarding the 2019 transfer of Brazilian winger Malcom to Zenit St-Petersburg.

Malcom completed a €41.5 million move to the Russian side back in 2019. However, Barca claim they are yet to receive €490K payment due to the Russian club's qualification to the UEFA Champions League.

Zenit, though, have ruled out the demand, saying that they never took part in the Champions League. UEFA banned Russian clubs from the competition for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Judge Thulaganyo Gaoshubelwe discarded Barca's initial appeal, saying that Zenit don't need to pay for a financial benefit that they never gained. Furthermore, it was deemed that the club weren't responsible for the Ukraine invasion.

Barcelona's latest appeal hearing is set to take place in court on March 22. Malcom, meanwhile, is currently an Al Hilal player. He joined the Saudi Pro League club for a reported fee of €60 million in the 2023 summer.

Malcom had an underwhelming stint for Azulgrana, scoring four goals and providing two assists in 24 appearances. The winger played 109 times for Zenit, scoring 42 goals and providing 24 assists.

Deco rules out Pep Guardiola or Jose Mourinho becoming Barcelona's next coach

With Xavi stepping down at the end of the 2023-24 season, Barcelona would need a new manager for next season. Former Barca coach Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho have emerged as potential candidates.

Deco, however, has ruled out Mourinho or Guardiola potentially taking over. He said that the Spaniard's job at the club is already done, while he hasn't spoken to compatriot Mourinho in a long time. Deco said (via Barca Universal):

“Pep Guardiola is a great coach, there is no discussion. He coached the best Barça in history, there is no doubt about this. And he has also done his job at Barça and continued to win and is perhaps the best coach in the world today.”

He added:

“Mourinho is my friend but I haven’t spoken to him in a long time.”

Jurgen Klopp, set to leave Liverpool at the end of the season, has emerged as another option. Although Klopp has confirmed that he will stay out of management for the next year.