Barcelona take massive step towards re-signing PSG superstar Lionel Messi this summer: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly finalizing their offer to bring Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi back to Catalonia.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are stepping up their pursuit of PSG ace Lionel Messi. The Argentina skipper is set to become a free agent at the end of June and the Blaugrana are hopeful of bringing him back to Camp Nou. Before planning a homecoming party, however, Barca need to ensure their offer for the 35-year-old adheres to the Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

It has been claimed that the Catalans have made strides in that department, with them now close to finalizing their contract proposal for Messi. After finalizing the offer, they will send it to La Liga for review. If La Liga approves the offer, Barca will transmit it directly to Messi’s father and representative Jorge Messi.

As per the aforementioned report, Barca could submit the offer to La Liga as early as Thursday itself (20 April). It is believed that La Liga will not take much time to review and respond. There is great optimism in the camp about receiving approval from La Liga, as the Blaugrana believe that their plan is financially viable.

Barcelona reportedly want to sign Lionel Messi on a two-year contract, which would keep him at the club until June 2025. The idea is to make him a part of the club’s 125-year celebrations, which are set to take place towards the end of 2024.

Additionally, Barca want Messi to play in the new Camp Nou stadium in the 2024-25 season. The iconic stadium will undergo renovations over the next season, during which Xavi’s men will play at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium.

The 26-time Spanish champions are optimistic about Messi’s return, as they feel the PSG man would not only help them on the pitch but also give them an economic boost.

Three reasons why Barcelona want to bring Lionel Messi back

According to SPORT journalist David Bernabeu Reverter, there are three key reasons why Barcelona want to bring Lionel Messi back to Camp Nou this summer, with the first being squad improvement.

Despite having Robert Lewandowski in their ranks, Barca reportedly feel that they do not have a marquee player at their disposal. Additionally, coach Xavi believes that his side lack creativity in the final third and feels that signing Messi would go a long way in changing that.

The second reason is institutional. President Joan Laporta failed to renew Messi’s contract in July 2021, leading to his tearful exit. Laporta reportedly feels indebted to the Argentina icon, which is why he wants to do everything in his power to bring him back.

As per the journalist, the final reason is financial. Barcelona feel Lionel Messi’s return would give the club’s brand image a massive boost. They hope to bring in key investors using Messi’s star power and enjoy a tangible jump in revenues next season.

