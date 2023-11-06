Barcelona talent Lamine Yamal receives 4 offers as he aims to sign new sponsorship deal in coming weeks: Reports

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal reportedly has four different multinational corporations vying for his signature after his sponsorship contract with Nike came to an end.

Yamal was previously contracted to the sportswear brand Nike, which also represents Barca. They are interested in signing a new deal with Yamal, as per Relevo.

Yamal is one of the best young talents in world football at the moment. The 16-year-old forward has already made his debut for the Spanish national team and is expected to be a part of the La Roja side in the upcoming European championships.

Apart from Nike, Yamal has offers from three other companies: Adidas, Puma, and New Balance. The report claims that the young forward has been offered contracts that can compete with some of the sport's biggest stars.

Adidas, Nike's main competitors, want to tie down the youngster to a deal. The German corporation is best known in football for their long-standing relationship with Barca legend Lionel Messi.

Puma are also keen on tying a deal with Yamal. They were close to striking a partnership with Manchester City's goal machine, Erling Haaland, only for the Norwegian striker to join Nike instead. According to El Nacional, Puma is looking to hit back at their competitors by snatching away Yamal.

New Balance is the last company interested in Yamal. They have struck a partnership with several top European clubs in the recent past and also represent Chelsea's Raheem Sterling. Barcelona's Yamal can further boost the brand's reputation.

How has Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal fared this season?

Lamine Yamal has become a key player for Barcelona since making his senior debut last season. The 16-year-old has scored once and has provided three assists in 15 appearances across competitions this season.

Yamal has been a crucial presence on the right-hand side of Xavi's team's attack. He has played from the start in seven of his 15 appearances for the Blaugrana this term.

Yamal has also represented Spain twice, scoring one goal in those appearances. Hence, top brands playing tug of war over his signature isn't surprising.