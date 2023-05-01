Barcelona told to expect €70m offer for superstar attacker whose dad wants him to leave Camp Nou: Reports

Super agent Jorge Mendes has reportedly told Barcelona that he will bring in a €70 million offer for his client Ansu Fati in the summer. The Spaniard is set to be sold as the club need to raise money to make space for Lionel Messi.

As per a report in SPORT, Mendes has been talking to various clubs to get a move for Fati. The youngster is not in Xavi's plans for next season and has given the green signal for his sale.

The Spanish publication claim that a Premier League side will make a move for Fati. The fee will help Barcelona raise funds and reduce their wage bill, something they need to do before signing Messi or registering new contracts of Gavi and Ronald Araujo.

Fati was handed the #10 jersey after Messi left the club and they had high hopes for him. However, he has not managed to impress and has also lost his place in the starting XI.

Barcelona star told to leave the club by his father

Fati's father has already advised the player to leave Camp Nou this summer. He believes that the forward is not getting the game time he deserves and thinks he would do well at another club.

He told COPE:

"Mateu Alemany tells me that Ansu is part of the club's heritage. As a father, I have told Ansu that it is better for him to leave. But Ansu has told me that he does not agree with me on this. He wants to stay. If it was up to me, I would leave Barcelona tomorrow. I told Ansu that if the situation didn't change, we would have to leave, but he tells me that I'm wrong."

Barcelona president Joan Laporta claimed earlier this year that the club were not thinking of selling Fati. As per SPORT, he said:

"We're currently not thinking of selling Ansu Fati, but I cannot predict the future. Our hopes are high for Fati. He has interested clubs, we know from his agent. It is clear that he wants to succeed here."

The Catalan side have reportedly been told that they need to get within La Liga's wage limit before they can sign new players.

