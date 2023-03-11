Barcelona trying hard to convince 24-year-old to stay for another season - reports

Barcelona are facing a potential contract conundrum, with the future of goalkeeper Inaki Pena hanging in the balance.

Pena, a 24-year-old graduate of La Masia, is currently in the final months of his contract with the Catalans. Although talks of a contract renewal have been ongoing, he has reportedly put the brakes on negotiations.

The shot-stopper has only made three appearances in all competitions this season, with Marc-Andre ter Stegen's impressive form keeping him on the sidelines.

Pena is now said to be considering his options and may depart the Nou Camp on a free transfer at the end of the season. This has left the Catalan giants in a precarious position as they hope to retain the goalkeeper's services.

According to Ferran Martinez of Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are still keen to keep Pena and want to convince him to stay at the club for at least another year. They reportedly rate the goalkeeper highly and value his abilities. However, they may have to compromise on their initial hopes of retaining him until 2026.

Barcelona are aware that finding a replacement for Pena could prove difficult, given the lack of quality backup options available. If the shot-stopper does leave, the club plans to promote Arnau Tenas to the senior team to serve as Ter Stegen's backup.

Tenas, who is 21 years old, is also in the final months of his contract, but the club has the option to extend it unilaterally for two more years.

Barcelona player Franck Kessie puts an end to speculations regarding a move

Midfielder Franck Kessie has truly come into his own since being given the nod by coach Xavi Hernandez to feature in the starting lineup. After a tough start to his stint at Camp Nou, the Ivorian is now relishing his role in the team, according to Mundo Deportivo (via Football Espana).

Despite speculation that he could be on his way out of the club, Kessie has expressed his desire to remain with Barcelona. The former AC Milan man, though, is not interested in leaving, as he said:

“When you hear your name in another country, it means that you have proven everything there. That’s the first thing you have to see. That’s why I’m happy because many teams wanted me in Italy, but here I have signed a four-year contract and I am a Barca player. I have only been here for one season and I see myself here for many years.”

Kessie joined Barcelona on a free transfer last summer and has made 30 appearances across competitions, contributing two goals and three assists.

