Barcelona unsure about signing on-loan duo on a permanent basis next summer - Reports

The initial euphoria that greeted Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix upon their arrival at Barcelona this summer is seemingly ebbing away. According to Javi Miguel (via Barca Universal), the Blaugrana are unsure about retaining the pair on a permanent basis at the end of the season.

Cancelo arrived in Catalonia after reported behind-the-scenes friction at Manchester City, and Felix had been somewhat cast aside at Atletico Madrid. Barcelona, who are going through a turbulent financial period, swooped in to sign the Portuguese duo on season-long loan deals.

The initial performances of Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix for Barca were commendable, and reports indicated the club's desire to sign them on permanent deals in the summer. However, Miguel's report claims that this intent has now shifted.

It claims that Joao Cancelo has been somewhat of a wild card, as his offensive prowess often comes at the expense of defensive solidity. On the other hand, Felix got off to a strong start as he regularly contributed with goals and assists. However, the forward has experienced a dip in form, going 10 matches without finding the net.

According to the report, the jury is still out about the future of the 'Joaos' and whether their stint in Catalonia will extend beyond the current loan deals.

Barcelona's financial constraints have put potential January signings in jeopardy

According to Diario Sport (via Barca Bluagranes), manager Xavi Hernandez has been cautioned to curb his expectations for January reinforcements by the Barcelona management. This is due to the club's delicate financial situation.

The club have reportedly communicated to Xavi that any hopes of a mid-season squad boost hinge on the potential offloading of current players. The club's financial predicaments, notably their maxed-out salary cap, have all but handcuffed their ability to navigate the market freely.

According to the report, Oriol Romeu's performances have reportedly left the manager contemplating alternatives in the transfer market. However, the Barcelona hierarchy has asked the manager to make do with the current roster.

Despite the constraints, there is a silver lining with the return of key players from injury spells. The likes of Frenkie de Jong, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Pedri, and Jules Kounde are rejoining the ranks, bolstering the squad considerably.