Barcelona want on-loan star to stay at current club for one more season to ease financial woes - Reports

According to SPORT, Barcelona want on-loan star Ansu Fati to stay at Brighton & Hove Albion for another season amid the club's financial woes.

Fati, a La Masia graduate, broke onto the scene as a promising youngster. He also inherited Lionel Messi's legendary number 10 jersey following the Argentine's departure in 2021. Fati excited fans with the sparks of his undeniable brilliance.

However, the youngster has struggled with persistent injury issues. Fati was loaned out to Brighton last summer. After a promising start, he suffered a calf injury that sidelined him for several months. The injury setback stunned Fati's growth once again.

He has so far made 26 appearances for the Seagulls this season, scoring four goals and providing one assist. Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi reportedly remains adamant about helping Fati reach his full potential.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are struggling with financial issues. La Blaugrana also want to make Joao Felix's loan move a permanent one. Hence, having Fati back could be difficult for the club to bear at this stage. Barca reportedly want the youngster to stay at the Premier League club for another season.

Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton future, though, remains uncertain. Clubs like Manchester United, Liverpool, and even Barca have been linked with the Italian manager. De Zerbi, however, is reportedly interested in taking Fati with him in case he leaves at the end of the season.

Ansu Fati's Barcelona career so far

Ansu Fati made his senior Barcelona debut back in 2019. He has so far made 112 appearances for the Azulgrana, scoring 29 goals and providing 10 assists for the La Liga giants.

Fati, currently 21, operates as a left-winger. When fit, he is undeniably an amazing prospect and has often put his evident talent on display. Fati, however, suffered 11 different injuries during his Barca spell.

His injury issues have continued this season. Fitness remains a key factor in Fati potentially reaching his ceiling. Fans will keep a keen eye on what the future holds for the on-loan Barca star.